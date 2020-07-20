A boil-water notice for more than 20,000 Leander customers issued over the weekend will continue through at least Friday.

The areas of the city affected are east of the Travisso neighborhood and west of the U.S. 183 tollway, said Michael Neu, a city spokesman.

The city will work to flush out water lines and obtain multiple samples for testing throughout the affected areas, according to a city news release.

The likelihood of contamination is low with water system recovery efforts underway, the release said.

It said residents affected by the notice are asking to stop all outdoor watering this week to help speed up the recovery of the city’s water system.

The boil-water notice was issued after an early morning power failure on Friday at the Sandy Creek Water Treatment Plant near Lake Travis. The failure kept water from refilling Leander’s storage facilities as high demand persisted into the weekend, the release said.

Reduced storage volumes triggered a significant drop in water pressures, causing the boil-water notice to be issued on Saturday.

Recommendations for households under a boil-water notice are provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They include:

• Use only bottled or boiled water for drinking, to prepare and cook food, and to brush teeth.

• If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute, then allow it to cool before use. Tap water should be boiled even if filtered.

· Handwashing with tap water and soap is OK. Be sure to scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and rinse well under running water. Otherwise, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Bathing and showering is OK. Just be careful not to swallow any water.

The Sandy Creek Water Treatment Plant is one of two treatment facilities that serves Leander water customers. The other water treatment facility is managed in partnership by the cities of Leander, Cedar Park and Round Rock under the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority.

Leander customers consumed an average of 12 million to 15 million gallons of treated water per day in July, with 8 million to 10 million gallons from Sandy Creek and 4 million to 5 million gallons from the Brush Creek Regional Utility Authority plant, the release said.