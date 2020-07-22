U.S. Border Patrol agents stop a large drug load from entering into the U.S.

Yesterday afternoon, agents working near La Rosita, Texas, observed several subjects load suspected bundles of narcotics into a vehicle parked near the Rio Grande. Agents responded to the area and located the vehicle which was abandoned in a nearby neighborhood. A search of the area resulted in the arrest of two subjects. Inside the vehicle, agents discovered several bundles of methamphetamine, weighing more than 150 pounds and worth an estimated $4.93M.

Border Patrol turned over the two subjects and narcotics to the Drug Enforcement Administration for prosecution.

