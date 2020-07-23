Judge Sandra Watts revoked 32 year-old Robert Aguilar's probation and sentenced Aguilar to serve 20 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institution.

Aguilar was initially on probation for a Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance charge. While on probation Aguilar was charged with additional felony charges which violated his probation.

Violent Crimes and Gang Prosecutor Jared Horton argued to court to impose the maximum penalty on defendant Aguilar.

This prosecution was made possible through the joint efforts of the Robstown Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the University of North Texas Health Science Center.