Four people were killed early Friday after two separate crashes in the Austin area, Austin-Travis County EMS medics said.

The first crash happened just after midnight in South Austin. Medics and Austin police responded at 12:43 a.m. to the 13400 block of Interstate 35, just south of Texas 45 near Buda, for a collision involving a wrong-way driver.

The driver, who was in a small sedan, was going south in the northbound lanes of the highway and collided head-on with a truck that was pulling a travel trailer, causing both vehicles to catch fire, police said.

The wrong-way driver, who was described as a man in his 30s or 40s, was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck, described as a man in his 40s or 50s, was also pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A woman who was a passenger in the truck was taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with possibly life-threatening injuries, police said.

The northbound lanes of I-35 at Texas 45 were shut down because of the crash, Texas Department of Transportation officials said.

Hours later at 3:29 a.m., medics responded to the westbound service road in the 1400 block of East Anderson Lane in Northeast Austin, just west of Cameron Road, for a crash involving two vehicles and three people.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and one person was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with minor injuries, medics said.

FINAL Vehicle Rescue 13400blk S Ih 35 Sb: #ATCEMSMedics declared 3rd patient (adult) a Trauma Alert, transporting to St. David's South Austin Medical Center w/ potentially serious injuries. Expect extended #ATXTraffic delays in the area, avoid if possible. No other info available

— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) July 24, 2020

#ATXTrafficFatality FINAL Vehicle Rescue at 1400blk E Anderson Ln Svrd Wb: #ATCEMSMedics have obtained a 2nd Deceased on Scene pronouncement of an adult patient. Total of 3 patients- 1 transported & 2 Deceased on Scene. No other information available, EMS clearing scene shortly.

— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) July 24, 2020