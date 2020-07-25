Lubbock confirmed 52 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, along with 58 more recoveries.

The city health department also reported 106 people are hospitalized in Lubbock County due to COVID-19.

The total number of cases is listed at 5,014 in Lubbock County since March, with 2,981 people recovered and 1,965 active cases.

Sixty-eight deaths have been linked to COVID-19, with no new reported deaths on Saturday.

Of the 106 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lubbock County, 50 were in an Intensive Care Unit. The number of hospitalized patients in Lubbock County has stayed around 100 all week. The peak was 113 late this week.

The county’s available hospital capacity has fluctuated a bit more, with it sitting currently at more than 400 available beds. It dipped below 400 earlier this month.

A total of 61,887 coronavirus tests have been processed in Lubbock as of Friday.