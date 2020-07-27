10 p.m. update: Protesters on Monday chanted the names of Garrett Foster and Michael Ramos as they marched through the streets of downtown Austin.

People started gathering in front of Austin police headquarters before marching down Seventh Street, toward Congress Avenue. They then stopped at the corner of Fourth Street and Congress Avenue, where they knelt in silence for Foster, who was killed in Austin on Saturday while participating in a Black Lives Matter protest.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley on Monday said Foster had an assault rifle with him on Saturday when he was shot and killed by a man who was driving their car close to protesters. Manley said the driver reported that Foster pointed the weapon at him; witnesses who spoke to American-Statesman said Foster did not point his weapon at the driver.

Foster "literally took bullets for us," one protester yelled as they marched down Seventh Street.

Protesters on Monday also held demonstrations in front of the Robert Earle Building, where the office of the Travis County district attorney is located.

Police did not escort the group of about 50 protesters who marched down major downtown streets, sometimes against the flow of traffic. Several protesters with rifles, who declined to be interviewed, said they were providing security for protesters.

Earlier: Protesters denouncing police violence and racism have returned to the streets following Austin police’s release Monday of video footage related to the fatal police shooting of Mike Ramos.

Protesters are meeting in front the Austin Police Department headquarters in downtown Austin, which has been a regular meeting place for recent Black Lives Matter protests.

The protest is being organized by the "Mike Ramos Brigade," according to a Facebook post for the event.

Thousands of people have protested in Austin since late May after the George Floyd of Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor of Louisville, Kentucky, were killed by police officers.

People in Austin have also been protesting the death of Ramos. The police body-worn camera footage of the incident was released Monday.

On Saturday night, Austin resident Garrett Foster, who was taking part in protests in Austin, was shot to death by a person driving near protesters.

This is a developing story; check back later for details.