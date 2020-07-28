Health officials in Austin and Travis County say they are likely to push for a phased reopening of schools over the next couple of months, possibly limiting capacity to 25% during the first stages.

Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said he and other health leaders have been working with school districts and education leaders to develop plans to welcome students back into classrooms, but haven’t nailed down all the specifics.

"We've got to be very careful, again, when we reopen schools, and, you know, we don't have finalized guidance yet, but it's likely that that the first step of reopening schools will probably be capped at around 25% of students in person," Escott said.

Those students would likely include those with special needs, those without access to digital educational tools or support at home and those in kindergarten through fifth grade.

"We've got to make sure that we have the processes working with a small percentage of students, make sure that we work out the details of the spacing and the masking and the social distancing and the hand washing, and how the cafeteria services and transportation services are going to work," Escott said.

Escott said schools need to focus on the primary missions of education, rather than sports and other extracurricular activities, until later.

"Once we get into a better situation to get kids in classrooms, then we need to have the discussion about the other elements of the extracurricular activities." Escott said. "But we've got a lot of work to do."

School and health officials are drafting plans to reopen as the number of new coronavirus infections and hospitalizations has fallen in Travis County over the last 12 days.

The Austin area experienced a surge in cases at the beginning of June that saw the seven-day moving average of new hospitalizations from COVID-19 soar from around 10 per day to more than 70 per day by early July. Since then, the number, which health officials use to determine whether hospital capacity could be overwhelmed, has consistently fallen. On Monday, it was at 47.

The total number of new cases has also dropped considerably. Monday saw 240 new cases reported in Travis County. In the past month, the county routinely saw numbers of new daily infections ranging from 500 to more than 700.

"This did not occur by magic. It occurred because we had a community committed to decreasing the spread of disease," Escott said. "If we remove that commitment, the disease will return again. And this is why it's more important than ever to stay the course and for us to continue those protective efforts, not only to decrease the admissions and the burden on the hospitals, but so that we can be in a better position to reopen our schools and get kids back in the classroom," .

Whatever final orders or guidance comes from local health authorities, Escott said he has concerns about how those rules would apply to public schools and private, religious schools.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told religious private schools on July 17 that local orders cannot dictate when they reopen after Austin-Travis County Health officials enacted orders saying public and private schools can’t reopen for physical classes until after Sept. 7.

On Tuesday, Paxton issued additional guidance, saying school officials are responsible for deciding when and how to reopen, not local health authorities.

"Education of our children is an essential Texas value and there is no current statewide order prohibiting any school from opening," Paxton said. "While local health authorities may possess some authority to close schools in limited circumstances, they may not issue blanket orders closing all schools on a purely preventative basis. That decision rightfully remains with school system leaders."

Escott said teachers at private schools are in the same circumstances as teachers in public schools, and said the community needs to continue to work together to ensure that the protections are in place for educators and school staff.

"I understand that the attorney general of the state of Texas has has stated that this is a First Amendment issue. And I don't personally believe that's correct," Escott said. "A public health issue is a public health issue. And when we have a uniform concern, and a uniformly applied standard for public and religious schools, it's fair and it makes sense."

He said that while it’s important to get students back to school, leaders also need to think about continuity, and how to keep schools open, rather than entering a semester where they open and close as cases surge and recede.

Mayor Steve Adler said since Austin has driven its numbers down, it has given itself an opportunity to be in a stronger position in the fight against the virus heading into the fall, but urged the community to remain disciplined with facial coverings and social distancing to keep from squandering progress.

"With that inconvenience may really come opportunities that we can show how it works. There have not been many cities that have been able to maintain that vigilance and diligence when things get good, and we need to make sure that our community does that," Adler said.

