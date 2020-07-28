Tuesday forecast for Austin: Sunshine, high temperatures and rain chances are all on the weather agenda for Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies will be mostly sunny during the day with temperatures peaking near 95 degrees, forecasters said. The day will feel even hotter with a heat index as high as 102.

A heat index combines relative humidity with air temperature to more accurately measure how hot your body will feel outside. It can feel hotter because higher humidity makes it harder for sweat to evaporate, which is how the body cools down.

A 30% chance of rain will last throughout the day, but rain will most likely come between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., the weather service said.

Skies will be mostly cloudy at night with a low temperature around 76 degrees.

Rain will be possible again on Wednesday, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 95 and a heat index of 105. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain before 8 p.m. and a low around 77. South winds blowing 10 mph will have 20 mph gusts.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 98. South winds blowing 10 to 15 mph through the night will have 20 mph gusts. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 76.

Friday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 98. Partly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain, mainly after 8 p.m., and a low around 77.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain, mainly before 8 a.m., and a high near 96. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 74.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 95. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 74.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 97.