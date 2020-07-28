Politicians pitch. It’s what they do. They can’t help themselves. It’s some sort of chronic disorder, treatable in some, fatal in others.

But sometimes politicians become pitchers, the real kind. No teleprompter. No faking it. And, depending on the locale, no home crowd.

Throwing a ceremonial first pitch is real and potentially real embarrassing. You either look good throwing or you don’t. Such a simple act. Simple, unless you think about it.

How does your arm know how hard to throw? How does your hand know the precise split of a split second to release the ball?

I’m telling you, if you think about it you won’t be able to do it. The simple act has threatened the careers of major leaguers. Look up "Steve Sax Syndrome," a malady named for a Dodgers’ second baseman who in 1983 suffered through an inexplicable inability to make the simple throw to first base.

So erratic was Sax that some fans behind first base donned batting helmets. Fans can be so clever. And so cruel. That’s why it’s always a potential adventure when a politician takes the mound.

Sometimes, pitchers have more success taking to politics. Former Tigers and Phillies Hall of Famer Jim Bunning represented Kentucky in the U.S. House from 1987-99 and the U.S. Senate from 1999-2011.

Lesser known was Wilmer "Vinegar Bend" Mizell, who pitched in the majors from 1949-63 (90 wins, 88 losses and a career 3.85 ERA that today would earn him a few million bucks a year) and then represented a North Carolina district in the U.S. House from 1969-1975, when folks in his district brought in a Democrat to replace him.

Vinegar Bend? His Alabama birthplace.

The unquestioned high point of politician first pitches was then-President George W. Bush’s memorable strike at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 30, 2001, at Game 3 of the World Series in wake of the 9/11 attacks. Bush waved to the crowd, purposefully strode to the mound, gave a thumbs up, fired the pitch and walked back to the dugout to raucous, patriotic cheers. Chilling to this day.

The second-best first pitch ever was terrible. Dr. Anthony Fauci had the honor for the delayed season-opening game for his beloved defending World Series champ Washington Nationals. The pitch was pandemic appropriate: socially distant, way socially distant, from home plate. But the diminutive Fauci, at 79, has to be the oldest masked person ever to attempt a first pitch from the full 60 feet, 6 inches.

The Topps baseball card folks cranked out a Fauci card, and it quickly sold out of 51,512 copies at $9.99 each. I love the participation-trophy verbiage on the back of the card that says Doc Fauci (not to be confused with former major league pitchers Doc Gooden, Doc Medich or Dock Ellis) "fired a strong effort to the plate before the Nationals took the field."

"Kinda sorta toward the plate" would have been more accurate.

Here in Texas, in an action he might regret if starting the baseball season turns out to be as bad an idea as opening the bars was, Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted a video of himself outside the Capitol saying, "Baseball is back in Texas," and throwing a pitch that somehow made its way to the strike zone in the Texas Rangers’ new Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Phony? Sure. Let’s go with virtual. But righty (no surprise there) Abbott showed he knows how to throw a baseball.

Which brings us to our current president. Doesn’t everything bring us to our current president? Someday, some wonderful day, we’re going to have a president whom we don’t think about for a few days.

Last week, an hour prior to the Fauci first pitch, President Donald Trump told reporters in the White House briefing room that Yankee President Randy Levine is "a great friend of mine … and he asked me to throw out the first pitch, and I think I’m doing that on Aug. 15 at Yankee Stadium."

The New York Times later reported "there was one problem" with the plan: Neither the Yankees nor Trump’s staff knew of any such plan. The Times reported that Trump, perturbed by the attention Fauci was getting for his brief mound stint, "directed his aides to call Yankees officials and make good on a longtime standing offer from Mr. Levine to throw out an opening pitch. No date was ever finalized."

In a Sunday tweet, Trump said it turns out he’s too busy to do the Yankee Stadium honors:

"Because of my strong focus on the China Virus, including scheduled meetings on Vaccines, our economy and much else, I won’t be able to be in New York to throw out the opening pitch for the Yankees on August 15th. We will make it later in the season!"

Odd, though, that his "strong focus" on the virus, vaccines, economy and "much else" doesn’t seem to keep him from the golf course on weekends.

Throwing a Yankee Stadium first pitch would have put the Yanks in a potentially awkward situation. In any other baseball season, the crowd reaction, positive or negative or mixed, would be up to the crowd. I’m guessing Trump risked getting some Bronx cheers in the Bronx.

But there are no crowds at baseball games this year. Instead, many teams are piping in crowd noise and reactions.

What noise would the Yankees have piped in for Trump? Piped-in cheers might have alienated some of their fans. Piped-in boos would have been disrespectful to the office of the presidency.

And piped-in nothing would have been deafening silence for this Hall of Fame pitchman.