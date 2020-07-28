Sandra Richardson has been selected as the next Brownwood Middle School (BMS) Principal. Richardson has been with the Brownwood ISD since 2008 and has worked as the BMS Assistant Principal for eight years.

Richardson taught for 13 years before becoming an administrator and served as a principal in the Priddy ISD before moving to Brownwood in 2008. She served as an assistant principal at Brownwood High School (BHS) for four years before moving over to work in the administration at BMS in 2012.

"Brownwood Middle School is a very strong school community. As an assistant principal for several years, Ms. Richardson has worked with principals and staff to help grow the campus," said BISD Superintendent Dr. Joe Young. "Her knowledge of the campus, strong career and technology background, secondary experience, and proven instructional leadership make her ready to help guide staff through a challenging era in education and beyond."

Richardson is married to Michael Richardson, and sons Cody and Cory were proud Brownwood Lions and graduated from Brownwood. Cody is a Texas A&M graduate and Cory is a U.S. Navy sailor. Richardson's daughter, Carlee, is a senior at Brownwood High School, a co-captain on the Lionettes drill team, Acapela Choir leader and part of the Lion's Varsity Players theater troupe.

"I'm excited to step into the principal role at BMS and serve our BMS family of staff and students in this new way," said Richardson. "We have fantastic teachers who work hard to create a professional and fun learning environment for all of our students. It is a good time to be a Brownwood Lion!"