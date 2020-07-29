Due to Hurricane Hanna, the Art Museum of South Texas (AMST) sustained damages as a result of the major storm surge.

As depicted through local and national news outlets, with both video and images, the Museum was in Hurricane Hanna’s direct path, as we are located on the Corpus Christi Bayfront.

On Saturday afternoon July, 25, AMST staff arrived onsite to further secure the building to prevent more water from entering the building. "Corpus Christi City Manager, Peter Zanoni, and Councilwoman Paulette Guajardo were integral in responding to the Museum’s need for additional sandbag placement around the perimeter," states Kirby Tello, AMST Marketing Coordinator.

Following the height of the Hurricane the art museum staff returned to the Museum on Sunday, and started assessing the damage and will continue to uncover the full scope of the damages as this week progresses. Currently, staff crews are glad to report that no art was damaged as a result of the AMST staff’s adherence to proper art care protocols.

The museum will remain open to the public and will resume regular Museum hours on Tuesday, July, 28.