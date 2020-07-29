The Nueces County Appraisal Review Board (ARB) is seeking applications from residents that have lived in Nueces County for the past two years and would like the opportunity to resolve disputes with property appraisals in Nueces County. This is part time seasonal contract labor with training. Persons selected will start January 2021.

Application must be submitted by August 28, 2020 and is available on line at the Nueces County Appraisal District website under Organization/Appraisal Review Board / Appraisal Review Board Application or at the District offices at 201 North Chaparral. A legible copy of the applicant’s driver license or Texas identification card is required. The application can be turned in as described on the application or to the Taxpayer Liaison Officer at Nueces County Appraisal District. Contact the Appraisal District Taxpayer Liaison Officer at 361 696-7683 for questions and/or information on the ARB work schedule during COVID-19.