Smithville football coach Cyril Adkins has had to scramble to complete his schedule for the upcoming season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tigers (7-5 last season) were originally scheduled to face non-district opponents Cedar Creek and Crockett, but both were eliminated because they’re Class 5A schools that now will begin the season later.

Adkins said he lost non-district opponent Gatesville on Tuesday but then added Shiner on Wednesday.

"It’s a different year," Adkins said. "You have to take whatever. You’re either going to travel 900 miles or you’ve got to play whoever is available."

Eight of Smithville’s 10 opponents advanced to the playoffs last year. The toughest on the schedule may be Shiner, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A Division I in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine’s preseason poll. The Comanches (12-1) lost their only game in the third round of the playoffs last season to eventual state champion Refugio, 45-43.

Smithville plays Shiner on Sept. 11, but the site has not been decided.

Smithville also competes against Class 3A Yoakum (4-7) and Class 4A Jarrell (5-5) in non-district contests on Sept. 4 and Sept. 18, respectively. The sites have yet to be determined.

The Tigers’ season opener is against Columbia (9-2) at home on Aug. 28. Brothers Jordan and Jamaurion Woodard led the Columbia offense last season, rushing for 741 and 658 yards, respectively.

Smithville tackles Columbus (12-3) in its fifth non-district contest at home on Sept. 25. Columbus hammered the Tigers 33-14 last season.

Smithville’s scrimmage is against Bellville at home on Aug. 20.

The district schedule consists of Navasota (7-5) at home on Oct. 9, Gonzales (8-3) on the road on Oct. 16, Giddings (7-6) at home on Oct. 23, Cuerro (3-7) at home on Oct. 30, and La Grange (8-4) on the road on Nov. 6. Only Cuero missed the playoffs last season.

"I would argue that this is probably the toughest district in the state," Adkins said. "All these teams go deep in the playoffs."

Smithville has to replace starting quarterback Lane Otto, who threw for more than 2,000 yards and 23 touchdowns, as well as two-way players Clay Padgett and Kirt Hawkins.

"We’re hoping to make up for it on defense," Adkins said.

Nine return on defense, and the best may be 6-2, 230-pound senior linebacker Chris Sanders, a first-team selection in District 12-4A. Sanders may see time at running back, too, because of his quickness.

"He can move," Adkins said. "He could possibly be one of the best linebackers, if not the best, in the state. He’s been underestimated."

Smithville has begun practicing.