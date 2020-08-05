The company that operates a massive natural gas pipeline that links the Corpus Christi area with the Permian Basin has completed its first greenfield fractionator in Robstown.

EPIC Midstream, a San Antonio company founded in 2017, announced Wednesday the 110,000-barrel-per-day fractionator has been fully commissioned and put into service.

"The commissioning of our first greenfield fractionator further demonstrates EPIC’s ability to deliver major projects safely and successfully," EPIC's CEO Phillip Mezey said.

EPIC's Y-Grade Pipeline is a 700-mile, 24-inch natural gas liquids pipeline linking reserves of natural gas liquid in the Permian and Eagle Ford to Gulf Coast refiners, petrochemical companies and export markets. The Y-Grade Pipeline has a maximum capacity of 600,000 barrels per day.

Fractionators are crucial to EPIC's delivery strategy. That's where saturated hydrocarbons are removed from natural gas and separated into distinct products, or "fractions," such as propane, butane, and ethane.

The facility, on Farm-to-Market Road 24, will be the first of two the EPIC plans to operate in Robstown. The company in December received financing for a second fractionator at the site.

EPIC also announced plans to extend its existing long-haul 12-inch ethane pipeline from Markham to Sweeny, and convert it to move natural gas by third quarter 2021. Company officials believe doing so will give its Corpus Christi and Sweeny fractionation complexs direct Y-grade, ethane and propane connections with one another.

Also, Wednesday EPIC said it has finalized a deal with MPLX, an Ohio infrastructure and logisitics firm, and Austin-based WhiteWater Midstream. The agreement included the sale of an undivided joint interest in the EPIC Y-grade pipeline from Benedum to Gardendale, as well as transportation agreements on certain other segments from Orla to Sweeny.

Proceeds from the transaction will be reinvested into the company.

EPIC also announced Wednesday it had inked multi-year contracts with Phillips 66 for NGL and ethane storage, ethane transportation and fractionation capacity.

Company officials say the move now gives EPIC 220,000 barrels per day in fractionation capacity across the Texas Gulf Coast.

Chris Ramirez writes about energy, commerce and all things business for the Corpus Christi Caller Times and shared his article to the Nueces Record Star.