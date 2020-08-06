As the Texas suburbs grow increasingly diverse and college educated voters continue to turn away from the GOP, Texas has emerged this election cycle as a congressional battleground.

No fewer than a dozen U.S. House seats — one third of the total number of Texas seats — are on the radar of state and national politicos for the possibility of switching party control this fall. Ten of the seats are controlled by Republicans and two are represented by Democrats who flipped the seats in the last election.

What follows is a ranking of the dozen competitive districts, starting with most likely to change party hands.

We have categorized each race in one of three categories: "highly vulnerable," "vulnerable," and "potentially vulnerable." We define vulnerability as the likelihood that the opposing party will seize control of the seat. Within each category, the races are also ranked by vulnerability in descending order.

We are not ranking open seats that are safe for the party that last controlled them, which this year includes the 4th District (vacated by Republican John Ratcliffe, now the Director of National Intelligence), the 11th (where Republican Mike Conaway is retiring), the 13th (where Republican Mac Thornberry is retiring), or the 17th (where Republican Bill Flores is retiring).

The other U.S. House seats in Texas that are not listed below are not considered vulnerable at this time.

The common thread connecting most of the districts on our list is that they are affluent and well-educated. With one exception — the open 23rd District that stretches from San Antonio to El Paso — each of the districts on our list has a higher median income than the state as a whole (which is $57,051 statewide) and each has a higher percentage of residents with at least a college degree (which is 28.7% statewide). The data comes from the Almanac of American Politics 2020.

This tracks with the general pattern, both nationally and within the state, of more affluent, more educated, and more suburban voters moving away from the GOP and toward the Democrats.

That trend, which became noticeable in Texas in the 2016 election and strengthened during the 2018 midterms, is expected to intensify further this year.

The other factor worth watching this year is the money race. As Abby Livingston has calculated for the Texas Tribune, Republican U.S. House candidates from Texas led Democratic candidates at this point in the 2016 cycle by a $32.3 million-$11.4 million margin in cash on hand. At this point in the 2018 cycle, the GOP was leading by a $34.8 million-$21.8 million margin.

But strikingly, she found, Texas Democratic candidates for the U.S. House currently lead the GOP’s candidates, $26.7 million to $19.2 million, in cash on hand.

Here’s our district-by-district rundown.

HIGHLY VULNERABLE (1)

1. 23rd District: Open (Republican Rep. Will Hurd is retiring)

2016 presidential race: D +3

2018 congressional race: R +0

Geography: San Antonio to El Paso

Median income: $52,162 (267th highest in the nation)

College degree or higher: 21.5%

Republican nominee: Tony Gonzales

Democratic nominee: Gina Ortiz Jones

Control of this vast district has flipped between the parties several times in recent years, but voters there supported Hillary Clinton in 2016 by about 3 points. Hurd, a moderate Republican who ousted Democrat Pete Gallego in 2014, is retiring this year. Democrats settled on Ortiz Jones, who fell just shy of beating Hurd in the Democratic wave year of 2018. She won her primary outright; after a tight primary, the GOP had to go to a runoff between retired Navy cryptologist Gonzales, who had won Hurd’s endorsement, and retired Air Force officer Raul Reyes, who was endorsed by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. After two weeks of ballot-counting, it appeared that Gonzales has eked out a win by fewer than 50 votes. Not having to contest a runoff enabled Ortiz Jones to jump out to a big lead in cash on hand: $3 million by the end of June, compared to $390,000 for Gonzales. The Democrat’s money edge will only make the GOP’s task in holding this seat more difficult.

VULNERABLE (6)

2 (tie). 21st District: Rep. Chip Roy (R)

2016 presidential race: R +10

2018 congressional race: R +2

Geography: Austin to San Antonio and the Hill Country

Median income: $67,354 (114th in the nation)

College degree or higher: 45.5%

Democratic nominee: Wendy Davis

Few challengers manage to out-raise incumbent members of Congress, but Davis is no ordinary challenger. As a state senator, she attracted national attention for filibustering anti-abortion legislation in 2013, then later ran (but badly lost) a gubernatorial race. Now, she’s taking on Roy, a staunchly conservative former aide to Cruz who won by only 2 points in 2018 due to demographic shifts favorable to the Democrats. Through June 30, Davis had $2.9 million in the bank, compared to $1.7 million for Roy, who lives just outside Austin in Hays County. Expect a tight, high-spending race. An internal Davis poll had her just a point behind Roy, with Biden leading Trump in the district by 3 points.

2 (tie). 24th District: Open (Republican Rep. Kenny Marchant is retiring)

2016 presidential race: R +6

2018 congressional race: R +3

Geography: Dallas-Fort Worth suburbs including Irving

Median income: $70,492 (91st in the nation)

College degree or higher: 44.8%

Republican nominee: Beth Van Duyne

Democratic nominee: Candace Valenzuela

Trump won this district by 6 points in 2016, and it’s been represented by Marchant since 2004. But the district is now minority white, and in 2018, Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke won it. Now, Marchant is retiring. Republican former Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne won the primary easily; Valenzuela defeated retired Air Force Col. Kim Olson in the Democratic runoff. Valenzuela has a compelling personal story — she was homeless as a child, eventually became a teacher and a school board member, and would become the first Afro-Latina in Congress. Van Duyne is portraying Valenzuela’s social justice and income-inequality agenda as too far to the left for a historically Republican district, but Valenzuela has attracted national attention, and she hopes that will help her catch up to Van Duyne in the money race. Van Duyne reported $483,000 in cash on hand, compared to $110,000 for Valenzuela. The House Democrats’ campaign arm has added Valenzuela to its "Red to Blue" program for promising candidates.

2 (tie). 22nd District: Open (Republican Rep. Pete Olson is retiring)

2016 presidential race: R +8

2018 congressional race: R +4

Geography: Houston suburbs including Sugar Land

Median income: $93,667 (23rd in the nation)

College degree or higher: 45.2%

Republican nominee: Troy Nehls

Democratic nominee: Sri Preston Kulkarni

This suburban Houston district is becoming increasingly diverse and has the highest median income of any of those on this list. Such demographic realities pushed the electorate toward the Democrats in 2018, contributing to the decision by Olson to retire rather than run again against Kulkarni, a former diplomat who came within 4 points of winning. Nehls, Fort Bend County Sheriff and Iraq War veteran, defeated businesswoman Kathaleen Wall in the runoff by a better than 2-to-1 margin, but it drained his financial resources. Kulkarni reported $1.2 million on hand through June 30, compared to less than $30,000 for Nehls. A July poll by the GOP-aligned Congressional Leadership Fund found Nehls leading by 12 points. Even if a neutral poll would show a closer race, Kulkarni needs to get better known by voters, and he won’t have an opponent’s congressional voting record to attack.

5. 7th District: Rep. Lizzie Pannill Fletcher (D)

2016 presidential race: D +1

2018 congressional race: D +6

Geography: Western Houston and suburbs

Median income: $73,591 (75th in the nation)

College degree or higher: 49.3%

Republican nominee: Wesley Hunt

Fletcher ousted GOP Rep. John Culberson two years ago. The Houston-area district narrowly supported Clinton in 2016 and O’Rourke in 2018 but backed Republicans in several statewide offices two years ago. Fletcher, an energy specialist who styles herself as a moderate, has an impressive $3.4 million in the bank. Republicans, however, are high on their nominee, Hunt, an Army veteran who graduated from West Point. Hunt reported just north of $1 million on hand, and the GOP-aligned Congressional Leadership Fund is promising at least $3 million to back his candidacy.

6. 32nd District: Rep. Colin Allred (D)

2016 presidential race: D +2

2018 congressional race: D +6

Geography: Northern Dallas area

Median income: $68,084 (109th in the nation)

College degree or higher: 43.2%

Republican nominee: Genevieve Collins

This is the other seat held by a rookie Democrat in a marginally pro-Clinton district who ousted a Republican in 2018. Allred, a lawyer and former pro football player, ousted Republican Rep. Pete Sessions in 2018. He has an impressive war chest: just under $3 million on hand. Allred faces Collins, a businesswoman who won an impressive victory in a five-way primary. Collins comes from a locally well-known and affluent family; she has $1.1 million on hand and should be able to raise more as needed.

7. 10th District: Rep. Michael McCaul (R)

2016 presidential race: R +9

2018 congressional race: R +4

Geography: Austin to Houston

Median income: $72,361 (79th in the nation)

College degree or higher: 38.6%

Democratic nominee: Mike Siegel

While this well-educated and affluent district is attractive to Democrats — O’Rourke narrowly won it in 2018 — establishment favorite attorney Shannon Hutcheson failed to make the Democratic runoff. Siegel, who lost to McCaul in 2018, defeated physician Pritesh Gandhi in the runoff, but he enters the general election with less than $165,000, well behind the $1.3 million in the bank for McCaul, who is serving his eighth term. (The incumbent also has deep pockets if needed.) Republicans say Siegel’s progressive positions are too far to the left for this district.

POTENTIALLY VULNERABLE (5)

8. 6th District: Rep. Ron Wright (R)

2016 presidential race: R +12

2018 congressional race: R +8

Geography: Arlington-Fort Worth

Median income: $64,748 (135th in the nation)

College degree or higher: 29.6%

Democratic nominee: Stephen Daniel

Wright’s district supported Trump by double digits in 2016, but the incumbent struggled in 2018 and only has $105,000 on hand — not that much more than Democratic nominee Daniel, an attorney, who has almost $85,000 on hand. An internal Democratic poll had Daniel within 4 points of Wright among likely voters. Even taking the poll with a grain of salt, this race bears watching.

9. 2nd District: Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R)

2016 presidential race: Trump +9

2018 congressional race: R +7

Geography: Western Houston and northern suburbs

Median income: $75,989 (68th in the nation)

College degree or higher: 40.8%

Democratic nominee: Sima Ladjevardian

Crenshaw is a former SEAL who lost an eye in Afghanistan; known for his eye patch, Crenshaw has put together a high public profile that has translated into a whopping $4 million cash on hand. Democrat Elisa Cardnell, herself a veteran and initially the establishment favorite, dropped out of the runoff, endorsing Ladjevardian, an attorney, Iranian immigrant, and former O’Rourke aide. While Ladjevardian trails Crenshaw in cash on hand, she has reported a respectable $545,000 and has the support of the pro-Democratic group EMILY’s List.

10. 31st District: Rep. John Carter (R)

2016 presidential race: R +13

2018 congressional race: R +3

Geography: Williamson and Bell counties

Median income: $68,127 (108th in the nation)

College degree or higher: 34.7%

Democratic nominee: Donna Imam

While Trump won this district by double digits in 2016, Carter, a nine-term incumbent, narrowly avoided losing to former Air Force fighter pilot M.J. Hegar two years later. But this year, Hegar isn’t challenging Carter; she’s running for Senate against Republican incumbent John Cornyn, leaving Democrats less well-positioned in a district that’s less favorable to start with than others on this list. Imam, a computer engineer, easily defeated physician Christine Eady Mann in the runoff. But she’s nowhere near as well-known as Carter, and the incumbent leads in cash on hand, $922,000 to $42,000. The challenger will need a wave across Texas to win.

11. 25th District: Rep. Roger Williams (R)

2016 presidential race: R +15

2018 congressional race: R +9

Geography: Austin and the Hill Country

Median income: $67,263 (116th in the nation)

College degree or higher: 37%

Democratic nominee: Julie Oliver

Four-term incumbent Williams, a car dealer, originally hails from the Fort Worth area, but his district stretches all the way to Austin, carefully taking in conservative territory along the way. Oliver, who grew up poor and became an attorney, ran a surprisingly strong race against Williams in 2018, and a Democratic surge in the state could push her closer still in 2020. Williams has a cash-on-hand lead of more than $1.2 million to about $90,000. A Democratic poll had Oliver trailing by 2 points.

12. 3rd District: Rep. Van Taylor (R)

2016 presidential race: R +14

2018 congressional race: R +10

Geography: North Dallas suburbs, Plano-McKinney

Median income: $90,604 (26th in the nation)

College degree or higher: 53.2%

Democratic nominee: Lulu Seikaly

This district went for Trump and Taylor by double digits, but its affluence and high education levels give Democrats some hope for an opening. Taylor has more than $1 million in cash on hand, positioning him well against Democratic attorney Seikaly, a "pragmatic progressive" who reported just $39,000 on hand. A Democratic poll of likely voters had 43% for Taylor, 37% for Seikaly and 5% for Libertarian Christopher Claytor; the same poll found Biden leading the district by 2 points.