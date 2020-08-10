Saturday forecast for Austin: It’s shaping up to be yet another sunny and hot weekday in August for Austin.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies in the early morning before gradually becoming sunny and hot with a high near 102 degrees.

Heat index values could reach as high as 108 degrees, the forecast said. South winds will blow at 5 to 10 mph, according to meteorologists.

The evening will increasingly become cloudy with a low around 79 degrees, the forecast said. South, southeast winds will blow at 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Check out the extended forecast below from the weather service:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy in the morning before gradually becoming sunny and hot with a high near 102 degrees. Heat index values will reach near 109. South winds will blow at 5 to 10 mph. Nighttime will be mostly clear with am overnight low around 77 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 102. South winds will blow at 5 to 10 mph. Mostly clear at night with a low around 76. South, southeast winds will blow at night at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny with a high near 103 degrees. The evening will be mostly clear with overnight lows around 76 degrees. South, southeast winds will blow at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 103 degrees. The evening will be mostly clear with overnight lows around 76.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 101 degrees. Mostly clear at night with an overnight low around 76 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 100.