Nueces County Keach Family Library will receive 49,671 in federal grant fund relief in response to the coronavirus pandemic, announced U.S. Senator John Cornyn.

The grant is part of the 2.6 million Texas received from the Institute for Museum and Library Services as part of the CARES Act.

"These funds will help allow Texans to safely utilize local library services and resources,"" said U.S. Senator Cornyn. "I applaud area leaders in Nueces County for their work to obtain these grants and for putting the safety of Texans first as we continue to persevere through the COVID-19 pandemic."

The goal of the Nueces County Libraries TECH2Go is to help eliminate digital inclusion barriers in Nueces County. Grant funds will support the purchase of a self-service station to check out tablets, laptops, hotspots, increased internet and wi-fi speed that will reach into the library’s parking lot, enhanced website capabilities for users, video equipment for remote programming, and an online tutoring program for young and adult learners.