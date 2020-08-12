TRENTON — Callie McGee had 16 kills, five aces and a pair of blocks as Whitewright rallied for a 23-25, 25-23, 12-25, 25-23, 16-14 victory against Trenton in non-district action.

Ashton Long added 10 kills, two aces and two blocks, Kayanna Cox chipped in five kills, seven blocks and two aces and Katy Long finished with five kills, five aces and two blocks for Whitewright (1-1), which will host Paris Chisum and Sam Rayburn on Friday.

Gunter 3, Lindsay 0

In Lindsay, Miranda Putnicki had 11 kills and three blocks as Gunter opened the season with a 25-19, 25-21, 25-15 victory against Lindsay.

Beth Gilbreath chipped in seven kills and three aces and Hanna Rubis put down seven kills for Gunter, which hosts Brock at 6 p.m. on Friday before playing at Van Alstyne at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Lindsay is now 1-1 on the season.

Leonard 3, Tom Bean 2

In Leonard, Chloe Farrer had 13 kills, 21 digs, six blocks and three aces during Tom Bean’s season-opening loss, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 21-25, 20-22, against Leonard.

Laramie Worley finished with 12 kills and 10 digs, Kaitlyn Lind added 10 kills and five blocks, Emma Lowing and Kyndle Selman each put down eight kills, Morgan Stroud collected 24 digs to go with four aces and Raylynn Adams handed out 46 assists to go with 17 digs for Tom Bean, which travels to Anna on Friday.

Lindsay 3, Whitesboro 0

In Lindsay, Libby Langford had six kills and two digs during Whitesboro’s season-opening loss, 12-25, 18-25, 10-25, against Lindsay.

Aubri Falco added eight assists and three digs, Elly Harper chipped in six digs, two kills and two assists and Maddy Cole and BreAnn Beste collected five digs apiece for Whitesboro, which hosts Gainesville on Friday.

Van Alstyne 3, Callisburg 0

In Melissa, the Van Alstyne Lady Panthers opened the season with a 25-21, 25-18, 25-18 victory against Callisburg.

Van Alstyne hosts Valley View at 4:30 p.m. on Friday before hosting Gunter at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Valley View 3, Howe 1

In Howe, the Lady Bulldogs opened the season with a 11-25, 16-25, 25-17, 19-25 loss against Valley View.

Howe will host S&S on Friday.