Driscoll Children’s Hospital was one of 15 children’s hospitals in the country to receive donated toys from Mattel and Fisher-Price through a special digital toy campaign.

The second annual Spread Joy with Toys campaign was a partnership between the Children’s Hospital Association and Speak Now for Kids, an online child advocacy group designed to raise awareness of the challenges families face in a changing healthcare system.

From Nov. 15 to Dec. 4, 2019, supporters of children’s hospitals nationwide voted online for their favorites. The toys went to those hospitals that received the most online votes. Driscoll was the only children’s hospital in Texas selected.

"We feel honored and excited that Driscoll Children’s Hospital was the only hospital in Texas to be gifted with this wonderful donation. Our patients will greatly benefit from their generosity and we are so grateful to Fisher-Price and Mattel for continuing to recognize the importance of play. We can’t wait to share the toys and ‘spread joy’ with our patients," said Lisa Cervantez, Lead Child Life Specialist for the Stripes Child Life Program at Driscoll Children’s Hospital.

"We may be a smaller freestanding children’s hospital in a smaller community compared to other freestanding children’s hospitals, but the love and support we receive from our community is big! We are very fortunate to have the support of the wonderful people of South Texas and the Coastal Bend," said Michelle Goodman, RN, MSN, Director, Stripes Child Life Program at Driscoll Children’s Hospital.