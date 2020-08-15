Saturday

Aug 15, 2020 at 4:30 PM


POTTER COUNTY


Potter County 47th District Court


Jason Frank Silvas. Judgment. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Punishment assessed 15 months in state jail, $500 fine and costs.


Nathan James Benage. Judgment. Sex offender’s duty to register with previous conviction. Punishment assessed five years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division, $1,000 fine and costs.


Potter County 181st District Court


Sha Dit. Deferred adjudication. Burglary of a habitation. Defendant received five years probation and costs.


Potter County 251st District Court


Angela Renee Martin. Deferred adjudication on two counts of forgery government / national instrument / money / security. Defendant received three years probation, $1,000 fine and costs.


Estevan Olivarez. Judgment. Evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. Punishment assessed four years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.


Potter County 108th District Court


Dione Lea Briones. Judgment. Theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more convictions, enhanced. Punishment assessed five years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.


Potter County Court at Law No. 1


Donnie Wilson. Judgment on two charges of terroristic threat of family/household member. Punishment assessed 120 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs on each charge.


RANDALL COUNTY


Randall County 47th District Court


Nadia Perales-Lopez. Deferred adjudication. Assault family/household member, impede breath/circulation. Defendant received five years probation and costs.


Randall County Court at Law No. 2


Grant Robert Vivens. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated, second offense. Punishment assessed 90 days in Randall County Jail and costs.