Monday

Amarillo-Potter Events Venue District Board of Directors

8:30 a.m.: The video meeting is hosted through Zoom. The Zoom link to join the meeting is: https://amarillo.zoom.us/j/92007580505?pwd=VE05bDMvSzYyeE80K1pndE9OSW4wQT09 and the conference bridge number for Zoom is: 1-346-248-7799. When prompted for the meeting ID enter: 92007580505# and for the passcode enter: 002847#.

Election of officers; discuss and consider election to expand the venue district area at the Amarillo Fairgrounds; discuss and consider events at the Amarillo National Center; discuss and consider payments to the Amarillo National Center; discuss and consider the 2020/2021 Amarillo-Potter Events Venue District budget; consider lease addendum to the lease with the Amarillo Tri-State Exposition.

Amarillo Independent School District Board of Trustees

5:30 p.m.: Board Room, Rod Schroder Education Support Center, 7200 Interstate 40 West.

Update regarding two new ethnic studies courses to be offered at district high schools; update regarding COVID-19 response and returning to school; consider authorizing the submission of a synchronous attestation form to the Texas Education Agency; consider approving the purchase of hotspot devices and service under the Texas State Department of Information Resources contract to provide Internet access for students in a virtual learning setting; consider selecting an architect and approving a contract with the architect for repairs at Palo Duro High School and North Heights Alternative School; consider selecting an architect and approving a contract with the architect for perimeter security fence projects at Amarillo High School, Caprock High School and Tascosa High School; consider approving a guaranteed maximum price presented by the Construction Manager-At-Risk, Southwest General Contractors, for the renovation of the former Hastings warehouse into the career academy; consider approving an updated interlocal agreement with Randall County to provide tax collection services for the district; consider approving an updated interlocal agreement with the city of Amarillo for security and peace officers; consider adopting the District's multi-hazard emergency operations plan.

Canyon Independent School District Board of Education

7 p.m.: Canyon ISD District Support Center, 3301 N. 23rd St, Canyon, TX

Public hearing: 2020-2021 budget and proposed tax rate; adopt 2020-2021 budget; adopt 2020-2021 tax rate; budget amendment; summer projects update; consideration and possible action to approve a contract with Huseman Builders, Inc. for general contractor construction services related to construction of the District's new maintenance facility; approve contracts with city of Amarillo and city of Canyon for School Resource Officers; overview of virtual instruction; approve plan to address early childhood literacy, mathematics, and college career military readiness goals; approve 7th Grade Literacy Assessment and Waiver for 2020-2021; approve expedited waivers related to the 2020-2021 school year; approve student code of conduct.

Tuesday

Amarillo City Council Work Session

1 p.m.: The video meeting is hosted through Zoom. The meeting is broadcast on the City’s website at: www.amarillo.gov. The conference bridge number for zoom is: Telephone # 4086380968 when prompted for meeting ID enter: 330267295#. All callers will be muted for the duration of the meeting.

Coronavirus update; neighborhood plans update and discuss proposed registered neighborhood association ordinance; update on issuing remaining 2016 voter approved bonds.

Wednesday

Amarillo Firemen’s Relief and Retirement Fund Board of Trustees

10 a.m.: The video meeting is hosted through Zoom. The conference bridge number for Zoom is telephone:1 (346) 248-7799 when prompted for meeting ID enter: 952 7311 6886 To view the meeting via video, the following link is provided: https://amarillo.zoom.us/j/95273116886?pwd=cmxWTkxXb2dtRHVtSDQvL09MS3lnZz09 Meeting ID: 952 7311 6886 Password: 607813.

Consider investment resolution; presentation of revenue and expenditures summary; presentation of investment performance by Wells Fargo advisers; review written investment report from Luther King Capital Management; consider statement from Jackson Walker LLP; consider statement from Frost Bank; consider statement from USI Southwest Inc., El Paso; consider termination of Retirement Benefit and Lump Sum Death Benefit for George B. Wilkerson; consider Form 100’s, for active firefighters.

Amarillo Local Government Corporation Board of Directors

11:30 a.m.: The meeting is hosted through Zoom and the telephone number/s to participate via telephone are: 1-346-248-7799 1-669-900-6833. When prompted for the meeting ID enter: 925 0454 3179 To view the meeting via video, the following link is provided: https://amarillo.zoom.us/j/92504543179?pwd=Rm44NUxQRDBDZmRydldlMUoyejV Qdz09. Meeting ID: 925 0454 3179 Password: 769981

Project updates on Hodgetown, parking garage and retail space and Embassy Suites; update on Hodgetown from Amarillo Sod Poodles General Manager or staff; discussion and consideration of the FY 2020-21 Local Government Corporation Annual Budget.

Construction Advisory and Appeals Commission

1 p.m.: The video meeting is hosted through Zoom. The conference bridge number for zoom is: https://amarillo.zoom.us/j/97834939466?pwd=alk5ZkhHWkk4Wldua0dWOFZOMjYydz09 Telephone # 1-346-248-7799 when prompted for meeting ID enter 978 3493 9466 and the password: 082940.

The commission will review 018 International Residential Code and the draft version of recommended amendments of the building codes for possible adoption and the 2018 International Fire Code and the draft version of recommended amendments of the building codes for possible adoption.

Amarillo Parks and Recreation Board

1:30 p.m.: The video meeting is hosted through Zoom. The conference bridge number for zoom is: Telephone # 408 638 0968 when prompted for meeting ID enter: 940 3526 2091#. All callers will be muted for the duration of the meeting.

The board will discuss or receive reports on the following current matters or projects: Thompson Park Pool, FY 2020-21 Budget, John Stiff Memorial Park Playground Surfacing; present, discuss and consider action on a grant submission related to the development of city owned property located within John Stiff Memorial Park.

Thursday

Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 2 Board of Directors

12 p.m.: The meeting is hosted through Zoom and the telephone number/s to participate via telephone are: 1-346-248-7799 1-669-900-6833. When prompted for the meeting ID enter: 977 6045 3814. To view the meeting via video, the following link is provided: https://amarillo.zoom.us/j/97760453814?pwd=Qm9IZ29XZDhoQ2gwcGwrc29ybFd MZz09. Meeting ID: 977 6045 3814 Password: 525181

Discussion and consideration of the FY 2020-21 Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #2 annual budget; economic forecast presentation by Matt Ramsey, Senior Trust Investment Officer, Amarillo National Bank; update and discussion on next steps for Brailsford and Dunlavey Market Validation Study; update and discussion related to Projects Taking Place in TIRZ #2.