On the convention night designated for the official nomination of Joe Biden as the Democratic Party’s candidate, many were confused when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gave a speech nominating Sen. Bernie Sanders instead. But her speech was part of convention procedure.

The New York congresswoman, one of the most outspoken progressives in Congress, seconded the nomination for Sanders ahead of the official roll call that selected Joe Biden as the party’s candidate, in a speech outlining the progressive wing of the Democratic Party's ideals.

The progressive movement is “striving to recognize and repair the wounds of racial injustice, colonization, misogyny and homophobia,” Ocasio-Cortez said, adding that it “realizes the unsustainable brutality of an economy that rewards explosive inequalities of wealth for the few at the expense of long term stability for the many.”

"I hereby second the nomination of Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont for president of the United States of America," Ocasio-Cortez said at the end of her roughly 90-second remarks.

Bob King, former president of the United Auto Workers, was the first to officially nominate Sanders on Tuesday. They were both part of the Democratic National Convention's schedule, slated to nominate the Vermont senator. Responding to confusion on Twitter about why her speech didn't mention Biden and focused on Sanders instead, Ocasio-Cortez explained that it was part of convention procedure.

"If you were confused, no worries! Convention rules require roll call & nominations for every candidate that passes the delegate threshold. I was asked to 2nd the nom for Sen. Sanders for roll call. I extend my deepest congratulations to @JoeBiden - let’s go win in November," she tweeted after her speech aired.

Sanders, Biden’s last standing opponent in the primary race, suspended his run for the Democratic nomination in April and has supported Biden.

The nomination of Sanders was symbolic, as Biden had secured his place as the presumptive nominee in June when he passed the threshold of 1,991 required delegates to lead the party. Sanders was allowed to keep many of the delegates he would have otherwise lost when he suspended his campaign due to an agreement with the Biden campaign, which was intended to show party unity.

When the length of Ocasio-Cortez's speech was first reported at one minute, some viewed it as a snub to progressives, noting that some Republicans were given more time to speak. Others saw her inclusion as a sign Democrats are hoping to unify progressives and centrists against President Donald Trump.

Ocasio-Cortez was a prominent backer and surrogate for Sanders’ campaign and has since backed Biden but said she hopes to influence his platform to the left. She co-chaired the climate task force to advise Biden on policy.

Sanders, who spoke on the first night of the Democratic Convention, has asked his supporters to back Biden despite their differences in ideology. He said during his speech Monday that the country cannot withstand another Trump term.

“The future of our democracy is at stake,” Sanders said. “The price of failure is just too great to imagine.”