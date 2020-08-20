Today
• Melissa Planning and Zoning Board meeting - 7 p.m. (third Thursday monthly, as needed), Melissa City Hall at 3411 Barker Ave.; cityofmelissa.com/business/Melissa_Zoning.php
Aug. 22
• Even It Up - 8 p.m., $16, Barnhill Vineyards, 11917 County Road 509, Anna; facebook.com/BarnHillVineyard
Aug. 23
• The Market at Luscombe Farm - 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (second and fourth Sundays, through Sept, 27); 8649 Luscombe Farm Dr., Anna; facebook.com/marketluscombefarm/
Aug. 25
• Melissa City Council meeting - 6 p.m. (second and fourth Tuesday monthly), Melissa City Hall, 3411 Barker Avenue; cityofmelissa.com/
• Anna City Council meeting - 7 p.m. (second and fourth Tuesday monthly), Anna City Administration Building, 111 N. Powell Parkway, Anna; annatexas.gov/319/City-Council
Aug. 29
• Barefoot Nation - 8 p.m., $16, Barnhill Vineyards, 11917 County Road 509, Anna; facebook.com/BarnHillVineyard
Sept. 3
• Anna Community and Economic Development meeting - 7 p.m. (first Thursday monthly), City Council Chambers 111 N. Powell Parkway; annatexas.gov/Calendar.aspx
Sept. 5
• Maylee Thomas - 8 p.m., $16, Barnhill Vineyards, 11917 County Road 509, Anna; facebook.com/BarnHillVineyard
Sept. 8
• Melissa City Council meeting - 6 p.m. (second and fourth Tuesday monthly), Melissa City Hall, 3411 Barker Avenue; cityofmelissa.com/
• Anna City Council meeting - 7 p.m. (second and fourth Tuesday monthly), Anna City Administration Building, 111 N. Powell Parkway, Anna; annatexas.gov/319/City-Council
Sept. 12
• Ashmore - 8 p.m., $16, Barnhill Vineyards, 11917 County Road 509, Anna; facebook.com/BarnHillVineyard
Sept. 13
• The Market at Luscombe Farm - 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (second and fourth Sundays, through Sept, 27); 8649 Luscombe Farm Dr., Anna; facebook.com/marketluscombefarm/
Sept. 15
• Anna Parks Advisory Board meeting - 7 p.m. (third Monday monthly), City Hall Administration Building, 111 N. Powell Parkway; annatexas.gov/890/Parks-Advisory-Board
Sept. 17
• Melissa Planning and Zoning Board meeting - 7 p.m. (third Thursday monthly, as needed), Melissa City Hall at 3411 Barker Ave.; cityofmelissa.com/business/Melissa_Zoning.php
Sept. 18-19
• Cover band - 8 p.m., $19, Barnhill Vineyards, 11917 County Road 509, Anna; facebook.com/BarnHillVineyard
Sept. 22
• Melissa City Council meeting - 6 p.m. (second and fourth Tuesday monthly), Melissa City Hall, 3411 Barker Avenue; cityofmelissa.com/
• Anna City Council meeting - 7 p.m. (second and fourth Tuesday monthly), Anna City Administration Building, 111 N. Powell Parkway, Anna; annatexas.gov/319/City-Council
Sept. 25-26
• Heart and Soul band - 8 p.m., $19, Barnhill Vineyards, 11917 County Road 509, Anna; facebook.com/BarnHillVineyard
Sept. 27
• The Market at Luscombe Farm - 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (second and fourth Sundays, through Sept, 27); 8649 Luscombe Farm Dr., Anna; facebook.com/marketluscombefarm/
