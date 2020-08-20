A lot has changed for University of Texas students over the past year.

When the coronavirus pandemic forced classes online in March, many went back to their hometowns. Graduations happened through a computer screen. Some lost jobs and internships.

Now, facing a semester with more than half of classes online, students must decide whether to return to campus or wait out the pandemic elsewhere. Some, like junior Chase Breitenbach, have made the decision spend the semester in Austin, even though all his classes will be online.

"I only have two years left of college," Breitenbach said last week while moving boxes into his new apartment in West Campus. "And if we're already paying for the lease, and we couldn't get out of it, I thought it was best to stay where we are."

About half of all UT students will have a fully online course load when classes begin Wednesday, university officials said last week. The hope is that a less-dense campus will mitigate spread of the coronavirus, which is infecting 100 to 300 people in Travis County every day.

For some students, the shift online means another semester at home, hunkered down in childhood bedrooms. For others, the pandemic hasn’t changed housing plans. Students often sign leases in popular neighborhoods like West Campus more than a year in advance, and many say they miss the college atmosphere after the spring semester ended in chaos.

Popular, pricier and denser areas of Austin saw a drop in occupancy and in rental price during the second quarter of 2020, according to Robin Davis, with Austin Investor Interests LLC, who tracks apartments trends across the city. Housing near UT was slow to rent during the past few months, Davis reported, as students were uncertain that school would resume in the fall. Units in this area saw a 5.5% decrease in occupancy and a loss of 1.27% in rents.

"That’s the lowest I’ve ever seen it this time of year," Davis said.

The drop could be attributed to the uncertainty students feel around the fall semester, she said. The university already plans to end in-person classes after the Thanksgiving break, but if local health conditions worsen, that could happen sooner.

"The average rent over there is $2.20 a square foot, and so why would you go pay that, commit to a one-year lease, not knowing if they’re going to change the way people can get out and about? When I went to UT, half the fun of going there was hanging out on the Drag and the socialization. Would you do that for three months, knowing that they may just shut down the city again?" she said.

The university also has reported lower than normal occupancy rates for on-campus housing. UT can only accommodate 7,300 students in its dorms, and normally has to turn students away. At the start of August, 4,500 students were contracted to live in university housing, but by Aug. 12 that number had fallen to 3,700 students, due to coronavirus-related cancellations, a spokeswoman said.

Back with friends

Breanna Ellis, a senior pre-med student, temporarily moved back to her hometown of Conroe last spring when the pandemic shut the campus down. Ellis and three roommates had already signed a lease for an apartment in West Campus last fall, and she moved back to Austin this month. One of her classes was supposed to be a hybrid format, but after students began to drop it, the professor transferred it to an online format. She has an on-campus job, which means if campus were to shut down again, she would likely lose her source of income.

As far as the coronavirus, Ellis said she hopes people wear masks and keep social distance. She has asthma and is worried about what would happen if she contracted the virus.

"I don't know how the university can really regulate West Campus gatherings," she said. "You can regulate things on campus, but I’m nervous, like I’m sure parties are still going to take place."

American Campus Communities, a private student housing company, owns six popular properties around UT, including the Callaway House, the Castilian, Crest at Pearl, 26 West, Texan & Vintage, and the Block. The company said last month it is 90% preleased for the year, and was preparing to welcome back nearly 5,000 students starting last Saturday.

To prepare for the influx of students, the buildings are staggering move-in times over a week, sanitizing apartments and placing antimicrobial covers on such surfaces as door knobs and elevator buttons.

Jason Wills, the company’s senior vice president of development, said it has provided more than $20 million in rent abatement since the pandemic started, but he thinks students want to be back on campus.

"At this point in time, what we’re hearing from students is, regardless of how the educational experience is delivered, they want to be in their student home," he said. "They want to be back with their friends and their social group, and I think that, a lot of the being at home and taking classes, what we found is that ‘Zoom University’ didn’t work out for a lot of students at home."

Voluntary pledge

The university has been encouraging students to take responsibility and act safely if they return to campus. UT’s health campaign for the fall is called "Protect Texas Together," and it prompts students to take a voluntary pledge to follow campus guidance, maintain social distance from others and wear a face mask. The school has asked students to self-isolate for 14 days prior to returning to campus.

But some students aren’t confident in their classmates’ willingness to follow to guidelines. UT administrators have said parties, on or off campus, are not allowed. Fraternity houses, which put on dozens of social events each year, are allowing residents to return, but paring down their activities to groups of 10 or less at a time, according to the UT’s Interfraternity Council.

"I would be very surprised if people weren't throwing parties in apartment buildings," Breitenbach said. "Being cooped up for six to nine months, when everyone gets back together, people are going to make ignorant decisions."