Long-term closure to remain in effect for five weeks

Beginning, Monday, August 24, Seigler Street, which connects to E Causeway Boulevard on North Beach, will be closed until Wednesday, September 30. The closure is necessary to disassemble and relocate the Harbor Bridge Project Gantry Crane.

Detour signs will be in place directing motorists to utilize E Walnut Street to E Causeway Boulevard.

Motorists are urged to be aware of the closure, to consider using alternate routes, to follow all traffic control devices, and to slow down in the work zones. All work is weather permitting.