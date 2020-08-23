12:50 p.m. Monday update: A man who was shot in East Austin Saturday night has been identified as 27-year-old Dontra Jamol Kinsey, Austin police said.

Kinsey was found lying in a parking lot in the 5700 block of Manor Road, north of 51st Street, around 7:30 p.m. after a barbecue, police said.

He was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 8:19 p.m.

The Travis County medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy.

Police said multiple people witnessed the shooting but have not come forward.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest, police said.

Officers were called to the 5700 block of Manor Road about 7:30 p.m., where they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officer Michael Bullock said police do not have a suspect in custody, but said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

"We don’t have much information about what lead up to the incident," Bullock said during a media briefing on Saturday night.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact their homicide tip line at 512-477-3588.

