Christopher Lamarr Sterkes of McKinney was sentenced to 144 months in prison Aug. 19 in connection with a March 2019 shooting near the intersection of Wylie Farm Road and Creekview Drive in Anna.

The 19-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a drug user and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime on June 1. He had originally been charged with murder.

According to his social media accounts, Sterkes attended Anna High School between 2016 and 2019.

On the night of that shooting, court records indicate that Sterkes met four men in a van in Anna with the intention of selling them approximately 14 grams of marijuana. The deal quickly went south as the four men began assaulting him to try and steal the marijuana.

Sterkes reportedly escaped from the van and fired three shots into the vehicle with a pistol he had been carrying.

Alejandro Camacho, a 16-year-old inside of the van, was struck and killed by one of the shots. A federal grand jury indicted Sterkes for the shooting on Aug. 14, 2019.

The other three men in the car - Marcos Hernandez, 17, of Anna, Mario Garcia, 18, of Melissa, and an unidentified juvenile from McKinney - were arrested on second-degree felony robbery charges.

According to an Anna Police Department investigation, it was Hernandez who set up the meeting with Sterkes with the intention of robbing him.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case along with the Anna Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Smith prosecuted the case as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods Initiative, the goals of which include reducing gun and gang violence along with deterring illegal possession of guns, ammunition and body armor.

The program is a coordinated initiative of communing members and organizations in conjunction with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.