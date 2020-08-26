Wednesday

Aug 26, 2020 at 12:01 AM


By Bill Spinks


wspinks@waxahachietx.com


The first round of Best of Ellis County 2020 is complete and the nominations are in. Congratulations are in order for the Top 3 finalists in each of the 172 categories included in this year’s contest.


"There are thousands of Ellis County businesses, and to be honored as one of the Top 3 in any category is a great achievement," said Colten Crist, Waxahachie Media Group director of operations and advertising. "These businesses represent the very best in the region as voted on by our neighbors."


The final round of voting for Best of Ellis County 2020 will be multiple choice and will allow readers to choose first place from among the top three nominees in each category. This final round will run from Sept. 27 to Oct. 11. All votes in this round will be cast online at https://waxahachietx.com and https://midlothianmirror.com.


The winners in each category will be announced at a time to be determined.


Tens of thousands of nominations were submitted, and a third-party review committee has made all attempts to ensure that business names appear correctly on the Top 3 list. However, if your business name contains any errors, please let us know by emailing us at news@waxahachietx.com.


The Top 3 winners are listed below.


Allergist — Dr. Scot Laurie, Allergy & Asthma Center; Dr. Basem M. Jassin, MD


Audiologist — Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Waxahachie; Audiological services of Ellis County; Paul Stephenson, Miracle-Ear Hearing Aid Center


Barber Shop — The Man Cave Hair Parlor; Lucky's Barber Shop; Cut 'N' Up Barber Shop


Chiropractor — Bethany Barnes, Body in Balance Chiropractic; Dr. Krystle Moreland, Pace Progressive Pace Chiropractic; Taryn Lowery, Peace of Life Chiropractic


Counseling — Tree of Life Counseling Center; Paws For Reflection Ranch; Restoring Minds Counseling Services


Dentist — Dr. Stephanie Singleton, Buffalo Creek Dental; Dr. Mark D. Morgan, DDS; Dr. Scott Clinton, Waxahachie Family Dentistry


Dermatologist — Dr. Andrew Word, Word Dermatology; Dr. Kent Aftergut; Katie Heimer, U.S. Dermatology Group


Emergency Room — Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Waxahachie; Altus Emergency Center Waxahachie; Ennis Regional Medical Center


Eye Care Provider — Dr. Alex J. Robinson, Vision Source; Family Eye Clinic; Dr. Jerry Northcutt OD


Eyeglass Provider — America's Best Contacts and Eyeglasses; Family Eye Clinic; Vision Source Waxahachie


Family Physician — Dr. Jesus Trejo, Baylor Scott and White; Jareka Anderson, VIP Healthcare; Dr. John A. Bousquet III, MD Baylor Scott & White Family Medical Center


Full Service Salon — Salon Meraki; Salon Gatsby; Eye Candy Salon


Gym — Snap Fitness; Gold's Gym; Swink Athletics


Hairdresser — Sarah Steele, Salon Meraki; Kellie Castillo, Salon Gatsby; Eye Candy Salon


Hearing Aid Provider — Miracle-Ear Hearing Aid Center; Livingston Hearing Aid Center; Beltone


Home Health Care — Hygia Healthcare; Vineyard Home Health; Kindred At Home


Hospital — Baylor Scott & White Family Medical Center; Ennis Regional Medical Center; Methodist Mansfield Medical Center


Mani / Pedi Company — T Nails & Spa; Artisan Nails & Spa; Downtown Digits


Massage — SPA Face + Body; Soyokaze Massage Therapy; Vogue Salon and Spa


Medical Clinic — Baylor Scott & White Family Medical Center – Waxahachie; Baylor Scott & White Family Medical Center – Midlothian; Methodist Family Health Center – Waxahachie


Nursing Home — Midlothian Healthcare Center; Trinity Nursing & Rehabilitation of Italy; Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehab Waxahachie


OB/GYN — Jason P. Brown, MD PLLC; Dr David Morehead – Women’s Health Specialist of North Texas; Dr. Kristin Williams MD


Optometrist — Dr. Alex J. Robinson, Vision Source; R Galen Kemp MD; Dr. Marvin Brown - Vital Vision


Orthodontist — Dr. Stanley Parker, Parker & Moore Orthodontics; Dr. Claude Stephens - Family First Orthodontics; Dr. Laura Morgan, Morgan Orthodontics


Orthopedic Group — Marc A. Roux, MD Waxahachie Orthopedics and Sports Medicine; Baylor Scott & White Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Institute Waxahachie; Arlington Orthopedics – Midlothian


Pediatric Dentist — Shelly Clark, Dentistry for Children; Dr. Armin Aliefendic at Just for Kids; Jon Ousley, DDS, MSD Just for Kids


Pediatrician — Dr. Travis Henry, Baylor Scott & White; Dr. Mary J. Strength, MD, Pediatric Healthcare Associates; Deborah Chan Fung, MD, Baylor Family Medical Center


Pharmacy — H-E-B Pharmacy; All Care Pharmacy; CVS


Physical Therapy — Ennis Regional Medical Center; Marcy Maines, PT; Baylor Institute for Rehabilitation Waxahachie


Place to Have a Baby — Born 2 B A Blessing Birth Center; Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Waxahachie; Methodist Mansfield Medical Center


Spa — SPA Face + Body; True Reflection - Skin Professionals; Vogue Salon & Spa


Weight Loss Center — Diet Solution Centers – Waxahachie; Camp Gladiator; Waxahachie Family YMCA


Yoga Studio — Big Yoga Co.; YogaFire Midlothian; Crescent Yoga Studio & Eco-Boutique


All-Around Food — Super Sliders; Cotton Patch Café; Cancun's Ameri-Mex Restaurants


Asian Food — Hibachio; Ohana; Osuba


Bakery — Creations Baking Company; Ollie Cakes Bakery; Bittersweet Bakery


Bar & Grill — College Street Pub; Big Al's Down The Hatch; Chili's


Barbeque — The Vault Smokehouse; Bluebonnet BBQ; Hissy Fits BBQ


Breakfast — Cancun's Ameri-Mex Restaurant; Butter & Grace; Two Amigos Taqueria


Brewery & Winery — Railport Brewing Company; Cork House Winery; Sugar Ridge Winery


Caterer — Hissy Fits BBQ; My Sister’s Affair; Bluebonnet BBQ


Chicken — Chick-fil-A; Chicken Express; Kika's Grilled Chicken


Chips 'N Salsa — El Fenix; El Mexicano Grille; Campuzano's Fine Mexican Food


Cup of Coffee — Three Rivers Coffee Co.; White Rhino Coffee; Fresh Market Coffee


Dessert — The Dessert Spot; The Doves Nest; Farm Luck Soda Fountain & Dry Goods


Enchilada — El Fenix; Campuzano's Fine Mexican Food; Two Amigos Taqueria


Hamburger — Branded Burger; Pop's Burger Stand; Super Sliders


Happy Hour — Big Al’s Down The Hatch; Sonic Drive-In; Chili's


Hot Wings — Jimmy's Wings and Burgers; Wingstop; Buffalo Wild Wings


Italian Restaurant — Tuscan Slice; Olive Garden; Panza's Tapping Italy


Lunch — Super Sliders; Farm Luck Soda Fountain & Dry Goods; Doves Nest


Margarita — Campuzano's Fine Mexican Food; El Mexicano Grille; Chili’s


Mexican Restaurant — El Mexicano Grille; Campuzano's Fine Mexican Food; El Fenix


Pasta — Olive Garden Italian Restaurant; Tuscan Slice; Tomatoes Mexican & Italian


Sandwich — Farm Luck Soda Fountain & Dry Goods; McAlister's Deli; Jimmy Johns


Smoothie — Smoothie King; Ovilla Nutrition; Smoothie Factory


Steak — Rockett Café; Logan's Roadhouse; Bistro 115


Taco — Tacos 4 Life; Taco Casa; Two Amigos Taqueria


Take Out/Drive-Thru — Chick-fil-A; Three Rivers Coffee Co.; Whataburger; Super Sliders


Waitstaff — Chick-fil-A; Three Rivers Coffee Co.; Hissy Fits BBQ


Charity Event — Brilliance; Civic Center Christmas Event; Share The Love, CASA of Ellis County


Event Venue — Hidden Waters Wedding and Events Venue; Old Bison Ranch Forreston; Firefly Gardens


Family Attraction — The Arcade; Mosaic Madness; Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park


Family Entertainment — The Arcade; Mosaic Madness; ShowBiz Cinema


Hotel/Resort — Hampton Inn & Suites Waxahachie; Courtyard by Marriott, Midlothian; Best Western Plus Waxahachie Inn & Suites


Local Band/DJ — DJ Alexx; DJ Wild Thang; Jason Herrin


Park — Getzendaner Park; Lions Park; Bluebonnet Park


Place to have a birthday party — The Arcade; Urban Air Air Trampoline and Adventure Park; Mosaic Madness


Place to host a work event — Mosaic Madness; Waxahachie Civic Center; The Arcade


Seasonal Attraction — Scarborough Renaissance Festival; Bethlehem Revisited; Shadow Creek Pumpkin Farm


A/C & Heating Company — Hardin Heating & Air; O'Daniel Air; Wrzesinski Refrigeration Heat & Air


Carpet/Flooring Sales Company — Jerry's J&W Carpet and Flooring; Lone Star Floor Covering; Glenn's Warehouse Carpets


Contractor — Red Hammer Construction; Texas Iron Concepts; JM Renovations


Electrician — Brad Tyner, Tyner Electric; Brian DeBorde, DeBorde Electric Inc.; Jason Shafer & Shafer Electrical Contracting


Garage Door Company — Kopec Overhead Doors; Midlothian Garage Door; Southern Door & Opener


Insurance Agent — Adam Rope - State Farm Insurance; Andrea Walton - State Farm Insurance Agent; Casey McCabe, Texas Farm Bureau


Lawn / Landscaping Company — Mow Pros; Ricky D's Lawncare; EarthTones Greenery


Pest Control Company — Ellis County Pest Services; Pestek Pest Control Solutions; Cross Country Pest Control


Plumber — Bahama Plumbing, LLC; DAZ Plumbing & Locating; Djm Plumbing


Roofing Company — Centennial Roofing; Red Hammer Construction; Synergy Roofing & Remodeling Solutions, LLC


Swimming Pool Designer — Splash Pools Inc; A-Oasis Pools and Outdoor Living; Bright Pools


Swimming Pool Service — Relax & Swim; A+ Reliable Pool Service; Bright Pools


Tree Service Company — Mow Pros; T's Trees and More; Liberty Tree Service


Child Care — Promise Child Development Center; Firehouse Kids; Condor Child Care


Learning Center — Mathnasium; Emerald Cities Therapies; Children's Montessori Center


Local College — Navarro College; Southwestern Assemblies of God University; Navarro College At Waxahachie


Martial Arts Studio — Ellis County Martial Arts; Poteet Martial Arts; Wise Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu


Private School — St. Joseph Catholic School; Ovilla Christian School; Waxahachie Preparatory Academy


Attorney — Law Offices of Dan Gus; Connie McGuire, McGuire Law Office; Jason Willet


Coach, Team Name — Sam Harrell, Ennis Lions; Ryan Wise, Wise Brazillian Jiu Jitsu; Justin Blackwell, Heritage Baseball


Elected Official — Krystal Valdez, Ellis County Clerk; Todd Little, Ellis County Judge; Paul Perry, Precinct 3 Commissioner


Firefighter — Captain Jon Wilson; Brent Fuller, Waxahachie; AJ Jakubik, Red Oak Fire Department


Health Care Hero — Terri Allen, Ennis Regional Medical Center; Dr. John Bousquet; Ennis Regional Medical Center


Police Officer — Scott Brown, Midlothian PD; Austin Starkey, Waxahachie PD; Abe Partington


Teacher — Whitney Starkey, Finley Jr. High; Eric Janszen, Principal, Maypearl High School; Heather Stevenson, Ennis ISD


Accounting Firm — A Plus Bookkeeping & Tax; Carl E. Wessels, CPA; Grant & Weedon PC


Accounting/Tax Prep — A Plus Bookkeeping & Tax; Carl E. Wessels, CPA; Taxes by Lorri


Apartments — Park Place Apartments; Oxford at Crossroads Centre; Heritage Square Townhomes


Bank — Citizens National Bank of Texas; First Financial Bank; Community National Bank & Trust of Texas


Financial Advisor/Consultant — Lee Straley-Miller, LPL Financial; Bradley Picha and The Fitzpatrick Group; Joseph Gibbons, Gibbons Solutions


Home Builder — John Houston Custom Homes; Elmwood Custom Homes; JAG Construction


Investment Firm — Lee Straley-Miller - LPL Financial; Edward Jones; LPL Financial


Mortgage Company — Trinity Oaks Mortgage; Lisa Burkes, SunWest Mortgage; Gateway


Real Estate Agent — Dawana Quintana, Keller Williams; Cody Creamer, Caldwell Banker; Paul Fritz, EXP Reality


Real Estate Company — Keller Williams; Meta Real Estate; Knob & Key Realty


Title Company — Fidelity National Title, The Baker Firm; Town Square Title; Ellis County Title Company


Assisted Living — Brookdale Waxahachie; Buffalo Creek Assisted Living; Brookdale Assisted Living


Bail Bonds — AAA-Aggie Bail Bonds; Ellis County Bail Bond; A-1 Bail Bonds


Car Wash — Waxahachie Express Car Wash; Wash Masters #12; The Wash on Brown


Carpet Cleaning Company — Compton's Carpet Cleaning & Restoration; Tower's Restoration and Cleaning; Gleam Clean Carpet Cleaning


Dance Studio — Sandi’s School of Dance; Tammy's Dance Center; Danceworks


Driving School — Waxahachie Driving School; Midlothian Driving School; Red Oak Driving School


Dry Cleaners — Dry Clean Super Center; Mighty Clean Laundry; Felcman's Ladies Shop & Gifts Dry Cleaners & Laundry


Embroidery/Screen Print — Chaney's Designs; Embroideme; Texas Sports Locker


Funeral Home — Green Funeral Home; Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home; J. E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.


Graphics / Signs — Quickway Signs; Ideal Imagez; AmeriGrafix


Home/Commercial Cleaning — Texas Clean Team, LLC; Simply Pure Commercial Cleaning Services; SouthernMaid Cleaning Co LLC


Industry — Action Fire Pros dba Action Automatic Sprinklers, Inc. and Action Fire Alarm LLC; Diamond M Containers; Cardinal IG Company


Kennels — Camp FurBaby Dog Boarding Hotel; Midlo Mutt Hut; The Balanced Canine DFW, LLC


Law Firm — KJ Law; The Hale Law Firm, P.C.; Gus & Gilbert Law Firm


Locksmith — A Quick Key; Pop-A-Lock DFW South; CeeDee's Locksmith


Pet Grooming Company — Pampered Pets Grooming; April's Pet Grooming; Bow Wow Barbers


Photography — Bailee Sterling, Bailee Sterling Photography; Sierra Matteson, Sierra Summer Photography and Film; Angela Peery, Angela Peery Photography


Propane Provider — Higginbotham Brothers Ace Hardware; Nelson Propane Gas Inc.; Pearman Oil & LP Gas Inc.


Recycling Company — HLH&R Scrap Metal; Waste Connections Of Texas – Waxahachie; Oak Cliff Metals


Retirement Community — Legacy Oaks of Midlothian; Arabella of Red Oak; Brookdale Waxahachie


Septic Service — Dulworth Septic Services; Septics Plus; B&J Wakefield


Storage Facility — Ables Mini & RV Storage; Istor Self Storage LLC


Tanning Salon — SPA Face + Body; Planet Beach; Beauty Lane Spa


Tattoo Parlor — Crafted Image; Inkmasters Waxahachie Tattoo Studio; Immortal Inc


Towing Service — Tow Pro Wrecker Service; DRP Auto Body & Towing; Harris Body Shop


Vet Clinic — Animal Hospital of Ovilla; Waxahachie Veterinary Clinic; 14th Street Veterinary Clinic


Wedding Venue — Hidden Waters Wedding and Events Venue; Old Bison Ranch; Willow Creek Wedding and Events Venue, LLC


Antique/Resale — Red Barn Flea Market; Tight Wallets Resale; Best Little Resale Shop in Hachie


Appliance Store — Lowe's; C.A. Wilson Appliance, Electronics & Mattresses; Best Buy


Boutique — SMD Designs + Boutique; Vaquera's Boutique; Kimmy’s Boutique


Building Supply — Lowe's; Blackland Building Supply; Higginbotham Brothers Ace Hardware


Department Store — Belk; TJ Maxx; JCPenney


Electronics Store — Best Buy; Walmart; CA Wilson


Farm Equipment Dealer — Tractor Supply Co.; Atwoods; Landmark Equipment


Feed / Farm Supply — Boyce Feed & Grain; Tractor Supply Co.; Atwoods


Flea Market — Red Barn Flea Market; DL Treasures Indoor Flea Market; Tight Wallets Resale


Florist — Blooms & More Flowers & Gifts; Petals Plus Florist & Gifts; Eubank Florist & Gift


Furniture Store — Red Barn Flea Market; Happy's Home Furnishings; Furniture By Sleep Quarters


Grocery Store — H-E-B; Brookshire's; Kroger


Hardware Store — Higginbotham Brothers Ace Hardware; Lowe's; Home Depot


Health Food Store — Ann's Health Food Center & Market; 342 Nutrition; Wild Thyme Herb Shop


Jewelry Store — Sarah Briggs Jewelry; Caves Jewelry Inc.; Wiley's Diamonds & Fine Jewelry


Mattress Store — Mattress Firm Waxahachie Crossing; Sleep Experts; The Texas Mattress Factory


Nursery / Garden Supply — The Greenery; Roland's Nursery; EarthTones Greenery


Pawn Shop — Waxahachie Pawn; Ennis Pawn; Dallas Pawn and Jewelry


Shoe Store — Famous Footwear; Shoe Carnival; Belk


Thrift Store — Tight Wallets Resale; Red Barn Flea Market; FirstLook Boutique


Best Benefits Program — John Houston Family of Companies; HEB; Ennis Regional Medical Center


Best Boss — Matt Keever, Mow Pros; Michael Kuentz, Trinity Oaks Mortgage; Nelda Brown, Red Barn Flea Market


Best Training Program — Keller Williams Realty Ellis County; Hygia Healthcare; HEB


Employer — John Houston Family of Companies; Mow Pros; Ennis Regional Medical Center


Employment Agency — Top Notch Personnel; Personnel Services; Eclipse Professional Services


Most Innovative Workplace — John Houston Family of Companies; Sarah Briggs Jewelry; Hygia Healthcare


Auto Glass Repair Company — J & B Auto Glass Repair; Bigstick Motorsport; Mickey Clark Already Auto Glass


Auto Paint & Body Company — Kozlovsky's Collision Repair; Ellis County Auto Repair Collision Repair Specialist; James Body Shop


Auto Parts Store — AutoZone; O'Reilly Auto Parts; Vineyard's Parts Plus


Automotive Service — Bigstick Motorsports Auto and Performance Shop; Featherston Auto Repair; My Father's Shop


Brake Repair — Bigstick Motorsports Auto and Performance Shop; Luckie's Auto/Truck Repair; Featherston Auto Repair


Car Salesman — Trey McKesson, Silver Star Motors; Scott Smith, Waxahachie Autoplex; Thomas Bartee, Ennis Ford


Muffler Repair — Eric's Garage & Custom Muffler Shop; Elete Tire and Automotive; Bigstick Motorsports Auto and Performance Shop


New Car Dealer — Carlisle Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac; Ennis Ford, Inc.; Waxahachie Autoplex


Oil Change Service — Waxahachie Kwik Kar Lube & Auto Repair; Valvoline Express Care; Kwik Kar Lube & Auto Repair Ennis


Tire Shop — Sardis Tires & Wheels; Discount Tire; Branden McClain, McClain Total Car Care


Tractor Sales — Central Kubota, LLC; Landmark Equipment; Tractor Supply Co.


Transmission Repair — All Pro Transmission; Martinez Transmission Shop; Ennis Transmission Auto & Diesel Repair


Used Car Dealer — Silver Star Motors; Waxahachie Autoplex; Carlisle Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac