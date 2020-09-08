Mirror report

Each year, the members of the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce elect Board members to provide leadership and oversight of the organization. Directors are elected to serve a three-year term, after which they are eligible to be elected for a second term.

At their Aug. 26 meeting, the Board of Directors approved the following nominees to serve three-year terms on the Board, from Jan. 1, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2023:

1. Jeff Buckley (My Father's Shop)

2. John Knight (First Financial Bank)

3. Ricardo Del Valle Favela (Martin Marietta)

4. Sharon Price, CPA (RP Media)

Serving a one year term, from Jan 1, 2021 to Dec 31, 2021:

1. Judy McGraw (Century 21 Judge Fite / UPS Store) *Past-Chair

Per the bylaws, additional candidates for directors may be nominated by petition bearing the genuine signatures of at least 10 current members of the Chamber. Such petition shall be filed with the Nominating Committee no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15. Petitions may be delivered in person or by emailing Chamber CEO Laura Terhune at laura@midlothianchamber.org.

If no petition is received within the designated period, the nominations shall be closed and the nominated slate of candidates shall be declared elected by the Board of Directors at their Sept. 30 board meeting.

If a petition is received, an election will be held in accordance with the Bylaws. The votes will be canvassed and the top four vote-getters will be announced prior to the October board meeting.

For reference, these are the remaining Directors:

Continuing Board Members, Terms ending 12/31/2021

1. Stephen Crane (Crane Law Firm)

2. Stephen Hidlebaugh (Leasing Impressions)

3. Francisco Pinto (Ash Grove)

4. Michelle King (Texas Ace Heating & Air)

5. April Woods (Bloomfield Homes)

Continuing Board Members, Terms ending 12/31/2022

1. Angel Biasatti (Methodist Midlothian), Chair-Elect

2. Gerald Bonnell (Community Volunteer / VIPS)

3. Daniel Carnes (Lafarge Holcim)

4. Brad Golden (Beef O'Brady's)

5. Melissa Shook (The Southern Social)

6. Marilyn Jones (Hearts & Tails of Hope Pet Rescue)