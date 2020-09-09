This week, Tractor Supply Company will kick off its sixth annual FFA T-shirt fundraiser in stores nationwide and online. Through October 31, Tractor Supply customers can purchase a limited-edition T-shirt, designed around FFA’s commitment to supporting the future of agriculture. Campaign proceeds will be donated to the National FFA Organization to be distributed to chapters across the country, funding agricultural programs and activities for FFA youth.

Each year, Tractor Supply designs a special FFA shirt to be sold during the weeks leading up to the convention. The National FFA Convention & Expo is one of the world’s largest student conventions, intended to celebrate the growth and achievements of the students within the organization. This year, to ensure the health and safety of the students, chapter leaders, National FFA council members and sponsored guests, the convention will be a virtual event held October 27-29.

"The National FFA Convention & Expo is a highlight for all FFA members, and each year, we look forward to commemorating the event with our exclusive t-shirt," said Christi Korzekwa. "Our partnership with the FFA extends back 35 years, and this fundraiser is one of several ways we are proud to support their efforts in developing future agricultural leaders. While this year’s convention might look very different, we hope the 2020 t-shirt helps generate excitement for the FFA and its members, and results in one of our best fundraising years yet."

The FFA T-shirt is available for $12.99 plus tax at any Tractor Supply store, at TractorSupply.com or via the retailer’s mobile app. Fundraiser donations are distributed among three FFA programs: Gift of Gold, Living to Serve and Alumni Legacy Grants. Each program is dedicated to serving students and chapter leaders in unique ways. Gift of Gold, a program created in 2019, awards scholarships to chapters affected by natural disasters. Living to Serve encourages students to participate in leadership opportunities and make positive contributions to their communities. Alumni Legacy Grants enable local chapters to help area high schools build or strengthen their alumni chapters.

Since the campaign’s inception in 2015, Tractor Supply has raised a total of $1,367,903 for FFA programs. In 2019, this fundraiser generated more than $217,268 for chapters nationwide. Additionally, Tractor Supply supports FFA in its mission through fundraising activities year-round, including the Grants for Growing program as well as activities at the local level.