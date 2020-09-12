Four board members were recognized at Lake Brownwood in the quarterly board meeting of the Heart of Texas Baptist Camp and Conference Center on September 10, 2020.

The members were recognized for being the four current members with the longest tenure of service to the board.

The board members are: Kinley Sorrells of Comanche with 35 years, Carter Sharpe of Brownwood with 25 years, Van Christian of Comanche with 28 years and John Gregg of Coleman with 45 years of service to the camp Board of Directors.

"These board members have seen a lot during their time with the camp, executive director Rhonda Roberts said. "They have seen tough times and times of celebration. They are all four strong supporters of the camp and loyal to the purpose and mission of the camp. All four of these men were on the board when I became director and I am blessed to work with them for the improvement of our camp.

Life can be full of distractions, conflicts, and loneliness. Heart of Texas Camp provides an environment surrounded by God’s creation that encourages personal and spiritual renewal, so that people can be connected in a deeper relationship with Christ.

The camp was founded in 1946 and normally has an annual attendance of over 6,000. As you can imagine, this year has been especially challenging with only hosting two weeks of summer camp and also a decrease in retreat attendance.

The camp has adjusted for COVID, but it has not shut us down. We are open for retreats and have had many churches that are using us for individual church retreats.

"Camps are a great place to get away from your routine and get a new perspective," Roberts said. "God often uses camps as a place to speak to us because we hear Him clearer in the middle of His creation and away from daily distractions."

The camp is a beautiful place surrounded by live oak trees as the sun sets on Lake Brownwood.

Heart of Texas Camp has dormitories and private accommodations. They have recreation including a covered recreation pavilion as well as an adventure tower. The adventure tower has two zip lines, climbing wall, two- level obstacle course and quick flight.