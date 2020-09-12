Jay Kimbrough, who served as former Gov. Rick Perry’s chief of staff and was placed in a series of high-ranking posts to settle turbulent state agencies, has died at an assisted living center in College Station.

He was 72.

The cause of death, on Tuesday, was complications related to a traumatic brain injury from a 2014 ­motorcycle crash on Texas 6 south of Navasota, according to family friend Thomas Graham.

At the time of the crash, Kimbrough, a Vietnam veteran with the Marine Corps, worked as an adviser on veteran affairs in the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

He had previously served in more than a dozen upper-level state government positions.

Kimbrough "was a patriot, steadfast friend, wonderful father, loving husband, & talented chief of staff," Perry wrote on Twitter.

Known for his take-charge persona, candor and dedication to public service, Kimbrough often took the reins of agencies in trouble.

"Every governor has those guys," Cliff Johnson, a Perry adviser and lobbyist, told the American-Statesman in 2012. "Somebody who can find out what's happening out there, what needs to be fixed. Whose judgment you trust."

In late 1997, having served as Bee County judge and assistant county attorney in Kerrville, Kimbrough was summoned by Gov. George W. Bush to straighten out the Texas Board of Private Investigators and Private Security Agencies, a tiny agency under investigation for misuse of public funds.

"The deal was, fix it," Kimbrough told the Statesman in 2012.

The troubleshooting assignments kept coming.

In February 2000, Kimbrough landed at the Texas Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, which was facing a $28 million budget shortfall. He promptly instituted layoffs.

And one of his first tasks as Perry’s chief of staff was damage control after state auditors questioned the use of vehicles in a narcotics control program.

He was the first conservator of the Texas Youth Commission, taking decisive steps to fix the troubled agency when it was placed in conservatorship in 2007.

He returned to lead the Texas Juvenile Justice Department during a new set of scandals and mismanagement.

Kimbrough told the Statesman in 2012 that he rarely applied for such gigs — "most of the time I get drafted" — and that expertise in agency functions was not his strong suit. "One of my strengths is I know my weaknesses," he said. "I'm not a subject matter expert."

Politically connected, he was also known for his ability to survive upheaval.

In 2011, his highest paid posting — $300,000 a year as deputy chancellor at Texas A&M University — ended abruptly when his position was eliminated. In the ensuing standoff with A&M officials, Kimbrough pulled out his pocketknife — jokingly, he later said.

When a campus police officer blocked him from his office, Kimbrough held him by both arms.

Five months later — still on full salary at A&M, though not working there — Kimbrough was hired by Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw as assistant director of homeland security.

An all-state baseball player and his high school football team’s quarterback, Kimbrough graduated early from South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas "so he could join the United States Marine Corps in the battle against communism in Vietnam," according to obituary information from his family.

Despite his size – 5-9, 160 pounds – he was a gunner in his platoon, carrying and operating the 23-pound M60 machine gun.

On May 10, 1967, the Huey helicopter in which Kimbrough was riding was shot down; he was almost killed in the ensuing firefight but for a rescue from fellow Marines. To commemorate the date of his rescue, Kimbrough liked to ride his Harley each year, often with Perry.

"Vietnam never leaves him," Statesman staff writer Brenda Bell wrote in a 2012 profile. "His references to the war, which colleagues from decades past say he rarely mentioned, are frequent, almost a tic."

After returning from Vietnam, he attended Southern Methodist University and law school in Houston and served four years as a Navy lawyer. In Beeville he lost two races for public office and won two — county attorney in 1984 and county judge in 1994.

He is survived by his wife Ann Kimbrough; daughter Melissa Ann Kimbrough of Conroe; son Brian Kimbrough and wife Lori Kimbrough of Franklin; and grandchildren.

A visitation will be held 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Hillier Funeral Home in College Station. There will be a procession at 9 a.m. Tuesday from the funeral home, with an escort provided by DPS, to the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas. Graveside services and military honors begin at 1 p.m.