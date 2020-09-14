Sonia G. Trevino installed as President-Elect of the Texas Court Reporters Association

The Texas Court Reporters Association (TCRA), the state’s leading organization representing stenographic court reporters, broadcast captioners and CART captioners, has announced that Sonia G. Trevino has been sworn in for a one-year term as President-Elect. She will be assisting the current President of the association as they lead the Board of Directors that represents Texas Court Reporters from every part of the state. She will automatically become President at the end of her term.

Trevino is a Texas Certified Shorthand Reporter (CSR) and has worked as a court reporter for over 37 years. She has served as the official court reporter for the 79th Judicial District Court, which covers Jim Wells and Brooks Counties, since May of 2004. She graduated from Roy Miller High School in 1980 before attending court reporting school at Del Mar College in Corpus Christi.

"I am honored to continue to serve my colleagues as TCRA President-Elect," said Trevino. "Although a great deal of my time is focused on the business of the association, my heart lies in working with future and new reporters. I attend many career fairs and other career events, and I encourage anyone interested in my profession to contact me "

"About the current state of how legal proceedings are being conducted, Trevino adds, "When we realized that we would have to work remotely for a while, TCRA went to work immediately training on Zoom to prepare our reporters to report teleconference court hearings and depositions."

"The President Elect and all board members of the Texas Court Reporters Association are volunteers committed to ensuring that we live up to our mission statement by serving the court reporting community through education and advocacy," says Brooke Ingram, Executive Director of TCRA. "Texas Court Reporters are required to pass one of the most challenging licensing exams in the nation to provide services in the legal arena, and many reporters go on to receive advanced certifications. Our members are highly skilled and technologically advanced."

Texas Court Reporters are licensed by the Supreme Court of Texas and must write a minimum of 225 words per minute with 95 percent accuracy to gain a license to work in the state of Texas. Court reporters are also trained in the use of the latest technology to provide realtime reporting which allows them to produce an immediate transcript of the spoken word by using a steno machine connected to a computer that instantly translates spoken word to text.