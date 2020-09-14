By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

The Midlothian City Council last week held a public hearing and approved the annual operating budget and ad valorem tax rates for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.

City finance director Ann Honza told councilmembers that the tax rate for the new fiscal year will decrease by one cent, to 67.5 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. Of that amount, 37.3975 cents will be directed toward maintenance and operations, and 30.1025 cents toward interest and sinking funds.

Even with the rate decrease, the city will see an approximately $3.5 million increase, or 12.4 percent, in total property tax revenue because of rising values and the addition of new properties.

Mayor Richard Reno said the city took a conservative approach to the budget amid uncertain economic times, but said he was optimistic the economy will rebound. City Manager Chris Dick added that the new residences and businesses in the city require new services, which will take up a large part of the increase in revenue.

As part of next year’s budget, Honza said city employees will see a 4-percent pay increase across the board.

The council took a separate vote and ratified the tax revenue increase, as required by recent state legislation.

All tax and budget motions passed 5-0, with councilmember Ted Miller absent.

Other items

• Following a lengthy discussion, a 33.44-acre property on the south side of Mockingbird Lane, about a half-mile west of Walnut Grove Road, was changed from agricultural zoning to a planned development district, with conditions added. This property, to be known as Mockingbird Heights, will consist of 98 residential lots with four acres of open space, and is already surrounded on three sides by dense development. The discussion centered around the use of front-entry garages in 64 of the units in the development; the final approved number was 49 units.

• The council established a tax increment reinvestment zone for a 70-acre property in the Midlothian Business Park that will be the site of the Earth Root Holdings LLC development, and separately approved a tax abatement agreement with the company for new value added as well as an economic development performance agreement. The Ellis County Commissioners Court is expected to follow suit next week with its own abatement agreement.

• A specific use permit for an additional building wall sign at 621 Highlander Ave. was approved, as well as a specific use permit for a secondary dwelling at 3240 Katy Kourt East. An existing SUP at the southwest corner of 14th Street and Mount Zion Road was amended to allow retail/restaurant spaces.

• A building at 323 South 9th St. was rezoned from residential to an Urban Village Planned Development District to allow for professional offices there. A separate agreement for right-of-way encroachment along Avenue K was later approved.

• The council, as part of its consent agenda, approved the addition of the city of Ovilla and Red Oak ISD to the Ellis Countywide Radio System, which Midlothian operates.

• A special event permit for a fireworks display for the Methodist Midlothian grand opening on Oct. 10 was approved. Also approved was signage for the annual Creekside Manor Haunted House, which will be open each Friday and Saturday night in October.

• City parks and recreation director Heather Dowell updated the council on upcoming city events: the Downtown Trick or Treat on Oct. 30, which Dowell said will be a drive-through event; the Veterans Tribute Dinner on Nov. 11; the Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 1; the Southern Star Christmas Celebration on Dec. 5; and Merry Movie Night on Dec. 11. The annual Kids Fishing Derby will not be held this year because of construction.

• The council accepted a grant of about $343,000 from the Midlothian Community Development Corporation to the city parks department for two beautification projects. A contract for landscaping and irrigation along the median of Midlothian Parkway in the amount of about $270,000 was awarded to Rightway Lawn & Tree Management LLC. An additional contract for landscaping and irrigation at the Four Corners location at U.S. Highway 67 and Business 287 in the amount of $51,162 was awarded to Earthtones Landscaping, with an additional $9,383 for a road bore that will be coordinated with the Texas Department of Transportation.