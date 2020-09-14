Curative Inc. announced it will open a lab facility in Pflugerville, where the company will process coronavirus tests and roll out a statewide testing program with vans and kiosks to reach underserved communities, company officials said.

"Curative Inc. has been testing for COVID-19 across the state as part of our partnership with the Texas Department of Emergency Management," said Miranda Gottlieb, vice president of marketing. "What we know is that we need to improve accessibility of testing. The drive-throughs and walk-throughs are fantastic but not everybody has a car and not everybody can make it to those sites, so we’ve developed this innovative approach by using kiosks and mobile vans to basically come into communities that need expanded access to testing."

The company plans to start by hiring 150 employees to work at the lab at 1700 Royston Lane, in addition to several hundred more across the state to staff the mobile van and kiosk testing sites, Gottlieb said.

The kiosks are sealed, HEPA-filtered environments designed to be installed in a community longer term, Gottlieb said, while the vans provide movable testing sites. Both vans and kiosks are designed to serve vulnerable communities with appointments and walk-ups. There is one kiosk at Las Palmas Library in San Antonio and one van already operative in the state, Gottlieb said.

Amy Madison, the executive director of the Pflugerville Community Development Corporation, said her organization collaborated with Opportunity Austin to find a site for the Curative lab and present it to the company.

"We’re really really excited about this company because it not only brings additional jobs that are sorely needed that will help with employing our residents, but it will also provide a much-needed service in the state of Texas," she said. "One of our focuses is on expansion of biomedical in our community as a target industry."

California-based Curative has lab facilities in Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles The company started providing the self-administered oral fluid testing at the free walk-up testing site at Pflugerville Pfield in July.

To take the self-administered oral fluid test, individuals cough three times and then run a swab on the inside of their cheeks for 20 seconds under the supervision of a health care worker. The patient then seals their sample and deposits it into a container. The patient will receive test results within 24 to 48 hours.

Gottlieb said the company administers the tests at no cost to the patient, and that the company’s goal is to get results in less than 24 hours.

The oral fluid test is more clinically sensitive than the nasal swab, Gottlieb said. The test detects both saliva and respiratory fluid from the patient’s cough.

To date, Curative has processed more than 4 million samples nationwide. Gottleib said it plans to start the Pflugerville site with the capacity to test 10,000 samples a day and the ability to expand as needed. The goal is for the company to be able to test 1 million samples a day nationwide.

Gottlieb said more information about when the lab will open and where the vans and kiosks will be deployed is coming soon.

Madison said she is very excited for what this new facility means for both Pflugerville and the state as a whole.

"Testing is really critical for controlling the virus and especially when we have larger populations and kids going back to school," she said. "Having that kind of testing here in Pflugerville is really important."