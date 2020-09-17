CORPUS CHRISTI – Driscoll Children’s Hospital 2020 Holiday Card collection is now available from the Carousel Gift Shop on Driscoll’s website (www.driscollchildrens.org/holiday).

For this annual tradition, Driscoll patients from throughout South Texas drew pictures for 12 holiday cards, and a committee of community members selected the artwork to be used.

This year’s holiday card artists are:

· Shanelle, age 13 (Artistic Angel) – Mission

· Aiden, age 18 (Believe Ornament) – Kingsville

· Kenzie, age 12 (Earth with Wings) – Corpus Christi

· Lizeth, age 13 (Tree Rex) – Laredo

· Selena, age 15 (Glitter Manger) – San Benito

· Elliot, age 9 (Gnome) – Ingleside

· Ambur, age 15 (Holy Family) – Corpus Christi

· Roman, age 5 (Joy to the World) – Corpus Christi

· Cayson, age 7 (Purple Angel) – Ingleside

· Jessica, age 10 (Snowmen Snow Globe) – Mission

· Maria, age 18 (Tree with Sequins) – Corpus Christi

· Jase, age 7 (Tree with Blue Trunk) – Corpus Christi

Proceeds from sales of the cards will go toward the Marcia K. Wilcox Scholarship, which helps present and past oncology patients go to college. Some of the designs for the holiday cards also are made into T-shirts and ornaments.

All items can be purchased through Driscoll’s website (www.driscollchildrens.org/holiday). The Driscoll Children’s Hospital’s 2020 Holiday Cards come in packages of 12 cards and sell for $12.