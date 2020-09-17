Throughout history, time has taught humans that during periods of chaos and suffering the human spirit has a resilience to continue to seek light a midst the darkest of times.

Alice native Hector Perez shares his story from darkness to light with a book he recently created and published titled, ’"From Bound to Found"- Finding True Freedom & Restoration in Life.

Perez tells his journey from the dark entities that held him bound and his journey to seeking the light of peace and freedom with God. He writes about his addiction to crack cocaine, the loss time and pain he caused his children, destroyed marriages and incarceration.

"I understand the shame a man goes through when faced with poor decisions and I wrote this book to help people find their freedom," said Perez.

He continues his journey by listening to the voice of God and shares how he went from smoking a pipe at a crack house in Corpus Christi to becoming an ordained minister and opening a church in his hometown of Alice.

Perez has since preached to tens of thousands of people and served his ministry for inmates at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice focusing as a Prisoner Re-Entry Crisis Counselor and Chaplaincy Volunteer.

Perez explains how the book was born by an experience he had 10 years ago.

"I went to church and spoke with the preacher and shared a little bit of my life journey with him and he responded ’You have a book to write.’ "For some reason that day never left me but life happened and the book did not," Perez said. "Fast forward to March of this year, the pandemic hit and I had a heart attack. While I was in the hospital God came to me and I was told to write the book. So since March, I have endured and recovered from a heart attack, then wrote and published the book and now its on the best seller list on Amazon- Godspeed."

Minister, counselor and published author Hector Perez will be in Alice on Friday, Sept.,18 speaking to Robert Regino on the Talking South Texas show hosted at Gil’s Smoking Grill at 5 p.m. and an official book signing the following Friday, Sept., 25 at the same location.