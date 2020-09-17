MELISSA - Melissa ISD released a statement Sept. 11 regarding an incident that allegedly occurred during a football game earlier this month.

The statement came in response to social media accusations that were made against a Melissa High School employee.

"Melissa ISD is aware of allegations regarding an encounter that occurred between a high school employee and a student at the football game last Friday, Sept. 4, 2020," the statement read. "While the district does not respond to public allegations that are published on social media, we do take seriously every allegation that is brought to the attention of the district."

District spokesperson Maddie Coe said it was important to be transparent with the community while also upholding the district’s commitment to appropriately investigate any allegations involving its students and employees.

"The district will continue to work to cultivate open communication and create an atmosphere that promotes trust between staff, students, parents, guardians, and members of our community," she said.

The incident is not considered a criminal matter and is being investigated by district officials. While accounts vary, the controversy appears to stem from a confrontation between a student and employee over the proper seating area at the game. Tensions flared as others nearby took sides in the dispute.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, district officials declined to comment on any action taken against the student or employee.

Melissa ISD Superintendent Keith Murphy admits that the pandemic and other challenges unique to this year have understandably increased stress and tension within the community.

He said that the district is working to smooth things over with those affected and hopes to arrive at a resolution that is fair for all.

"We’d never look to harm anyone and hope to find healing here," he said.