The Eanes school district will move forward with allowing more students to return to campus Monday, and are working with staff on accommodations to make them feel safe.

Eanes implemented a phased-in back-to-school plan that allowed 25% of students to return to campuses on Sept. 8. The next phase of the plan is set to take place Monday, with about 52% of students expected to return.

The district sent a letter to staff on Sept. 11 requiring everyone to return to campus, including those who requested to work remotely with medical waivers.

Now some teachers have expressed concerns about returning to campus, citing fears of contracting COVID-19, the disease linked to the coronavirus, and the inability to social distance.

"I'm stunned, appalled, terrified and at this point feeling completely defeated by the way the board and district has chosen to retract its promise on allowing medically compromised teachers to be remote," Lisa Hernandez, a Forest Trail Elementary teacher and district parent, said during the public comments Thursday. "To treat so many Eanes teachers as disposable is beyond my belief. … We honestly feel betrayed."

Laurie Lee, the chief human resources officer for the district, said 166 staff members, of whom 107 are teachers, have medical documentation allowing them to work remotely. But Superintendent Tom Leonard said Thursday that with more students coming back to campus, there is a need for more help. He added that the district has also been having bandwidth issues, making it difficult for teachers and students to video conference.

"We need to get more teachers in the building, and not just because of the bandwidth, but also just for safety and supervision purposes," he said.

Jennifer Dusek, principal at Valley View Elementary, said in a special called board meeting Thursday that staff is working harder than ever, and it's been great to have students back on campus, but that there were not enough teachers there to accommodate the number of students.

"We are struggling," she said. "We were prior to COVID and we are now. We do need all hands on deck and yet we also need to honor the decisions of parents to have a choice. We respect that and we are going to make that happen. And we respect that our staff is going to make decisions and we are going to be right by their side in whatever they choose."

Teachers, students and community members wrote into board members Thursday asking the district to give teachers a choice.

"We are an excellent school district because of our teachers," said parent Kimberly Taylor, "and if we continue down this path of disregarding their health and emotional well being, not only will we lose good teachers, but those who stay will lose their faith in the district and the community."

Several families have also opted to continue remote learning even though they were approved to return to campus in an effort to support teachers and keep everyone safe.

In an enrollment update presented Thursday, which also re-surveyed the remaining families who opted for in-person learning, the number of students expected to return to campus is 52%, down from 59% on Sept. 8.

Individually, most campuses will sit around the 50% threshold with the exception of Bridge Point Elementary, which has the largest elementary enrollment, and will be at 68% capacity. Valley View Elementary and Hill Country Middle School are also on the higher end of the percentage threshold at 58% and 57%, respectively.

Lee said she has been working with staff members throughout the district to find accommodations that would make them feel safe. She said most teachers have been very positive and flexible, adding that accommodations went from providing more personal protective gear, including face shields, to allowing the teacher to video instruct from an isolated classroom on campus. She said some accommodations do call for the staff member to have remote access, and she is working to make that happen.

"We are doing our best to accommodate as many requests as possible," she said. "And I think we are going to make this work."

Citing the fewer number of students expected to return to campus on Monday and the accommodations provided to returning teachers, the board said there was no reason to delay the second phase of its plan. To keep students home longer would do more harm than good, members said.

But board members also said that teachers should feel safe in their classrooms and directed district leaders to make as many accommodations as necessary to accomplish that.

"We have to move forward and we have to give it a chance to work," said board President Jennifer Champagne. "There is nothing we can do to make everyone happy. ... We have one of the best school districts in the country and we have to keep it that way. Lets focus on taking care of teachers so they can take care of our kids."