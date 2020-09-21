Monday forecast for Austin: The start of the work week will be rainy and cool ahead of Tropical Storm Beta’s landfall along the Texas coast, the National Weather Service said.

Skies will be cloudy during the day with a 70% chance of rain, forecasters said. Up to half an inch of rain is expected to fall on the Austin area, the weather service said.

North-northeast winds blowing 10 to 15 mph will have gusts has strong as 20 mph.

Temperatures will hit a high near 72 degrees during the day and will decrease to a low around 66 degrees at night, forecasters said.

The 70% chance of rain will last through the evening and skies will remain cloudy at night, forecasters said. North-northeast winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph at night.

Tropical Storm Beta is expected to make landfall in the middle of the Texas coast Monday night or early Tuesday. With the storm, heavy rainfall and 30 mph winds will reach as far as Interstate 35, the weather service said.

More rain will be possible on Tuesday, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and a high near 75. North winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph. Mostly cloudy at night with a 50% chance of rain, mainly before 8 p.m., and a low around 66.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 80. North winds blowing 10 mph could have 20 mph gusts. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 65.

Thursday: Sunny with a high near 82. Mostly clear at night with a low around 63.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 85. Clear at night with a low around 65.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 89. Mostly clear at night with a low around 68.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 88.