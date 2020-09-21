Raid lands one person behind bars

A raid was conducted on Saturday, Sept. 19, at a home on the 400 block of SE 5th Street. During the investigation, drugs and a weapon were found inside the home. Officers arrested 37-year-old Guillermo Cruz and was transported to the Jim Wells County jail. Guillermo was charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Stolen vehicle recovered

A stolen vehicle out of Irving, Texas was recovered on Friday, Sept. 18, during a traffic stop. Officer Ernie Rivera conducted a traffic stop on Highway 281 and SW 6th Street. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 20-year-old Jesus Dominguez Jr. from Rio Grande City, Texas. Dominguez was arrested and booked in the Jim Wells County jail for the charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Wanted person

Premont officers received a call Thursday, Sept. 17 that the driver of a Chevy Impala was driving recklessly on Highway 281. Chief Richard Nava and Officer Joe Henry Hernandez located the vehicle and had a minor pursuit with the vehicle until it came to a stop on the 400 block of SE 1st Street. The vehicle was reported stolen and the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was later identified to be London Bryan Perez out of Falfurrias. Perez has two active warrants for his arrest for the charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle. Anyone knows of Perez’s whereabouts, they can call the Premont Police Department (361) 348-3231, the Falfurrias Police Department (361) 325-5041, the Brooks County Dispatch (361) 325-3696 and the Jim Wells County Dispatch (361) 668-0341.

Gonzalez arrested on burglary charges

Johnny Padron Gonzalez was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 16, on two warrants on burglary of a habitation. Gonzalez was accused of breaking into a residence on the 400 block of SE 2nd Street on Monday, Sept. 14. The homeowners returned to their home to find a man inside their home, but fled the scene. Upon further investigation the suspect was identified to be Johnny Padron Gonzalez, 19.The following day, Chief Nava was informed that Gonzalez broke into another home in the 200 block of SW 1st Street. Gonzalez was transported to the Jim Wells County jail.

Source: Premont police Chief Richard Nava