A woman was rescued early Tuesday from a white pickup truck that was trapped about 6 feet in the air on a retaining wall between two parking lots in Northeast Austin, authorities said.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded at 11:28 p.m. on Monday to a reported collision involving one vehicle on the northbound service road of the 6500 block of Interstate 35 North.

The woman, later identified as 56-year-old Katrina Sutherland, drove through the parking lot of a Studio 6 Motel in the area, hit a couple of cars and trees and ended up driving through a fence, Austin Fire Battalion Chief Mark Bridges said.

The truck came to a stop on a retaining wall that was separating the Studio 6 hotel parking lot and the parking lot of a DoubleTree hotel, Bridges said. The truck was at a nearly 90-degree angle clinging to the wall, he said.

Firefighters used rods and chains to stabilize the truck. A firefighter was able to climb into the truck and help get Sutherland out from the inside. A group of firefighters helped pull her through the driver’s side window of the truck and onto the ground, Bridges said.

Sutherland was freed by around 12:14 a.m. with minor injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to medics.

Authorities are not sure what caused the crash.

Austin police said Sutherland was charged with driving while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor.

