Wednesday forecast for Austin: After days of wet conditions in Central Texas, the area will be dry and warm on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

Skies will be mostly cloudy during the day and temperatures will peak at 81 degrees, forecasters said.

Normally on Sept. 23 in Austin, the high temperature is 88 degrees and the low is 67 degrees, according to the weather service.

North winds blowing 10 mph during the day will have gusts as strong as 20 mph.

Skies will be partly cloudy at night and the low temperature will be around 64 degrees, forecasters said.

Thursday will be dry and warm, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 82. Mostly clear at night with a low around 63.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 86. Mostly clear at night with a low around 65.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 89. Mostly clear at night with a low around 67.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 90. Mostly clear at night with a low around 67.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 91. Mostly clear at night with a low around 68.

Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 89.