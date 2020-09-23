Each month the Art Museum of South Texas (AMST) highlights a facet of the art world and introduces (or re-introduce) us to local artists with works of art in the same medium, style, or theme.

This month the AMST is focusing on Raul Colón and Alexandria Canchola .

One of AMST's new traveling exhibitions this fall is: Tall Tales and Huge Hearts, an exhibition of original artwork from artist Raul Colón, which opened at the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature (NCCIL) in the fall of 2012. This exhibition features illustrations from eighteen different books, with subjects ranging from baseball to fantasy. Each colorful and layered illustration communicates moments of action in their respective story, showing the ability of art alone to tell an engaging story.

"I begin with textured watercolor paper, adding a watercolor wash of golden undertone. On top of that, I sketch the image and then add the middle tones. There are about 5 to 8 washes on top of each other. I then use color pencils to make the texture of the paper come out. I also use a scratchboard instrument appropriately called a "scratcher" to draw down through the layers."

Raul Colón, Discussing his illustration process

Alexandria Canchola is second artist being featured this month at the AMST.

Canchola, is an illustrator, designer, and Assistant Professor for the Graphic Design program at Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi.

Her illustrations capture humorous observed moments, autobiographical stories, and reimagine art history. In addition to her works on paper, Canchola transforms the world into illustrations through room sized installations. The rooms are filled with cardboard replicas of every day items, which Canchola paints in the same style as her illustrations.

In these rooms and in Canchola's candy colored work, specific and familiar stories take shape. For those visitors that enjoy the immediacy of Raul Colón's work, we encourage you to let Canchola lead you through the world from another unique perspective.