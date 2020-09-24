Fred Schmidt has run businesses in downtown Austin for 25 years, and he has never seen anything like this.

"There are no people," Schmidt said. "There is just nobody, especially Monday through Thursday. It is a ghost town."

With tourism near a standstill and a massive slice of downtown office workers still remaining at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Schmidt has seen the number of customers at his downtown businesses — Wild About Music, Toy Joy, Yummi Joy and Austin Rocks — reduced to a trickle.

The pandemic has been a one-two punch that has left Schmidt with disquieting thoughts about the future of his businesses even as sales have bounced back to a modest 40% of where they were last year, he said.

In hopes of triggering an economic rebound for businesses like Schmidt’s, the Downtown Austin Alliance said Thursday that it will undertake a coronavirus pandemic recovery initiative.

The alliance, which represents hundreds of downtown businesses, is calling the project the "Roadmap to Recovery."

As the alliance’s website on the recovery project indicates, a plethora of metrics show that business downtown has suffered during the pandemic.

The hotel occupancy rate is down from 77% in August 2019 to 29% last month. Mixed beverage sales downtown are down from $27 million in July 2019 to $3.8 million this July. Foot traffic on Congress Avenue is down from about 50,000 people in August 2019 to about 9,600 people this past August.

While the pandemic-wrought doldrums of economic activity downtown appear to have ended, the path to pre-pandemic levels of eating out, drinking and shopping appears to be a long one. Dewitt Peart, president and CEO of the Downtown Austin Alliance, said he continues to believe that many downtown businesses will not be a part of the Austin landscape.

Peart said estimates that 50% of retail downtown will be gone when the pandemic is over could prove accurate. For music venues, he agrees with the assessment that 70% will never open their doors again.

"Honestly, a third, maybe a little bit more, of our GDP downtown is tied to tourism and visitors," Peart said. "That has just been devastating. The fact that workers are not occupying their office spaces, that has really hurt the storefronts and the retail."

The alliance’s "Roadmap to Recovery" will be rolled out in four phases in a program that will continue throughout 2021.

The first phase begins Thursday with outreach to businesses, using focus groups, interviews, workshops and surveys to assess how the pandemic has affected downtown. The Downtown Austin Alliance will use data and stories collected to shed light on the problems and successes the downtown area has experienced since the pandemic began.

Using that information, the alliance hopes to create measurable indicators to see what might be needed to improve and promote downtown economic activity.

The alliance will the produce a plan and timeline to map out how the area can recover as quickly and completely as possible. The final step will be implementation of recommendations in what should amount to a comprehensive plan.

The Downtown Austin Alliance generally serves as an advocacy group advising politically and across the community about how downtown should be shaped, in the eyes of its business members and downtown residents. Workers for the organization are often seen picking up trash from sidewalks and emptying trash cans. In more recent months, that has evolved to disinfecting surfaces.

The organization also has worked to lure people back downtown with things like a downtown drive-in movie spot and art installations at Republic Square.

But while the Downtown Austin Alliance searches for solutions, Schmidt, the downtown business owner, said the cure remains elusive.

"We have one big problem nobody can cure," he said. "There are no people."