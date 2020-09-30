During the last few years, one of the highlight summer events - especially among the older generation in the Durant area - has been the Draggin’ Main Classic Car Show and Cruise.

The traditionally held Father’s Day weekend, the event was postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, organizers have rescheduled it for this weekend with even more festivities than usual in downtown Durant.

With the move to October, the car show will coincide with Durant Main Street’s regular First Friday activities, which this month will be an Oktoberfest-themed block party, according to Main Street Executive Director Stephanie Gardner.

"We are very excited to be able to reschedule the car show because it’s one of the most popular events we have every year," Gardner stated. "It will be in conjunction with our monthly First Friday, so we are expecting an even bigger turnout than we normally see in June."

Most of the Draggin’ Main Show activities will be held on Saturday, but registration for the event will take place Friday at the main stage, which will be located in front of City Hall.

People can also pre-register earlier this week at Wright’s Drive-In, 319 S. 9th Ave, in Durant.

Durant Main Street is still accepting applications for vendors at the block party, which is slated to last from 6 -10 p.m. in an area blocked off near Main Street.

Many local businesses also open Friday with later shopping hours. A DJ will spin tunes and there will be displays as well as games for kids.

Gardner added, "We have a couple of food trucks that will be there along with live music. Street vendors will also be set up north along 3rd Street with all the classic cars that show up early, which people can get a closer look at.

"There will be a live band performing on stage in front of City Hall until 10 o’clock and Old Ice House just north of City Hall has a big tent that will be set up out in the street in which they will have German beer and brats available. There’s just a lot of stuff that will be going on Friday night for just about anybody."

Saturday’s events begin at 9 a.m. with any late registrations along with burnout- contest registration and the car show to follow from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. between 2nd and 3rd Street. The burnout contest is scheduled for noon behind the fire department.

Awards and trophies for car show winners will be presented on the City Hall main stage at 3 p.m., and entrants will have a closed-circuit cruise and tailgate party at 4 p.m. before concluding around 6 o’clock.

Gardner was quick to point out that in addition to the regular classes for classic cars and trucks, this year they have added a motorcycle division, which has already drawn considerable interest.

"We’ve had a lot of interest in the motorcycle division already," she said. "It should be a really fun time all day on Saturday."