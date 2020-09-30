Thirteen year old Carson Sifuentes will have the honor of playing football for Team South Central Texas in the 2020 Football University National Championship tournament powered by Adidas.

Sifuentes is an eighth grader who weights 298 pounds and stands at six feet one inch tall.

He recently received a letter that detailed the "tremendous honor" from Dr. Ernest Cutler, co-director of SOTX Elite Football Academy.

"Being selected to participate in the National Championship, the biggest event in youth football, is a tremendous honor for any athlete," the letter stated. "This tournament is the only one of its kind, crowning a true National Champion across three grade levels, with competition from everywhere in the U.S."

The first two rounds of the tournament will take place Dec. 5 and 6. The Texas regional tournament will be held in Dallas.

"With this honor you've been identified as one of the best at your position in your area of the country - with an entire nation watching now, it's time to prove it on the field. A National Championship is at stake," Cutler said in the letter.