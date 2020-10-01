EARLY — Stagecoach Market Days will be Oct. 10 - 11 at Stagecoach Station Venues in Early.

Local and out-of-town vendors will be on hand for your shopping experience. Handcrafted items, woodworks, fine art, jewelry, women's boutiques, housewares, personal care, antiques, refurbished items and food trucks will all be on hand.

Gates open Saturday, Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Park in the Ranger Jr. College parking lot at Heartland Mall and walk across. Drop-off assistance is available at the gates. Admittance is free.

For more information call: 325-200-8198

Stagecoach Station Venues is at 400 Old Comanche Road in Early behind Heartland Mall.