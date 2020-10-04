Edna Raye Allen, of Calera, Oklahoma, passed from this life on Oct. 1, 2020 at the age of 83. She was born on May 31, 1937 in Guthrie, Oklahoma to Leo and Edna (Garett) Shope.

Edna Raye moved to Calera, Oklahoma in 1970. She had been a member of the Good Sams since 1986 and she was a Cub Scout leader for her sons. She graduated from Guthrie High School in 1954 and was a member of the Faith Lutheran Church. She enjoyed crafting, gardening, yard sales, camping, cards and puzzles.

She married Charles Allen on Nov. 3, 1961 in Guthrie, Oklahoma.

She was preceded in death by her parents Leo and Edna (Garett) Shope; sister Karen McPherren; brothers Harold Shope and Leslie Williams.

Survivors include her husband Charles of the home; sons Gregory Allen and wife Jamie of Cheyenne, Oklahoma, Steven Allen and wife Cheryl of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Corey Allen and wife Lori of Bennington, Oklahoma; grandson Kolby Allen and wife Libby of Richland Hills, Texas; granddaughters Krysten Brown and husband Daniel of Durant, Oklahoma, Aundrea Allen of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Kennedy Ross and husband Jacob of Calera, Oklahoma, Makayla Allen of Hot Springs, Arkansas; great grandchildren Ryder, Evi, Payton, Knox and Lukas as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family.

A family visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 4, 2020 at Gordon Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 5, 2020 at the Faith Lutheran Church in Durant, Oklahoma with Pastor Jerry Peterson officiating. Daniel Brown, Jacob Ross, Kolby Allen, Wayne Wathall, John Slice and Rusty Daniels will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Stanley Swan, Dell Wood, Jack Harper and Don Parker. A graveside service will be at the Rosehill Cemetery in Calera, Oklahoma.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Gordon Funeral Home, 221 N. 3rd, Durant.