Sunday forecast for Austin: Happy Sunday, Central Texas! The National Weather Service is calling for sunny skies and a high near 86 degrees, making it the perfect day to get outside.

At night, expect clear skies with temperatures sinking to as low as 59 degrees, forecasters say.

Evening northeast winds will have gusts as high as 20 mph.

Austin should get plenty of sunshine through the rest of the week, and temperatures will remain above 80 degrees during the day.

Here’s a look at the rest of the week, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Monday: Sunny skies with a high near 83 degrees. At night, mostly clear skies, calm winds and a low around 60 degrees.

Tuesday: Sunny skies with a high near 87 degrees and calm winds into the evening. Expect mostly clear skies at night with a low around 60 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 88 and calm winds around 5 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear skies at night with a low around 62 degrees.

Thursday: Sunny skies with a high near 87. Mostly clear skies at night with a low around 62.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 86 degrees. At night, mostly clear skies with a low around 63 degrees.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 88 degrees.